Alexa PenaVega Reveals Why She Needed to Leave Hollywood for a ‘Heart Reset’

Hallmark stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are starring in a new Hallmark movie that’s a musical biopic. While promoting their new movie and a memoir they’ve released, Alexa PenaVega is also opening up about their past and their decision to leave Hollywood. She said her heart needed a reset, and her faith just didn’t jive well with the Hollywood lifestyle.

Carlos PenaVega Was Getting Rejected for Every Hollywood Audition When They Decided to Move

In an interview with Fox News, Alexa Penavega talked about their decision to leave Hollywood. Carlos had been struggling with Hollywood influences in his life. And he was facing rejection after rejection in the industry.

“Every audition he went on, it would get down between him and one other guy and the other guy would always get it,” she said. “This went on for a full year.”

She was pregnant at that time, which just added to all the stress. They had always planned to move to Hawaii when they retired, but they realized they needed to move up that timeline.

She Said She Felt Like God Was Telling Her to Leave, Even Though She Didn’t Want to Move

Alexa told Fox News that she truly felt like God was telling her it was time to leave.

“I felt this tug in my heart,” she said. “I felt it was God going, ‘You guys need to get out of here. It’s time.’ I didn’t want to move. I knew it was the right decision, but it wasn’t something that I was so excited about.”

She admitted that she loved Los Angeles and her career, and she really didn’t want to go. But then one day she realized they needed to move for her, not for Carlos.

“But one day I was praying in my car and I suddenly had this revelation,” she told Fox News. “I felt like God was preparing us for this move. And we weren’t moving for Carlos. We were moving for my heart… All that time, I thought we were just moving for Carlos. But I needed a heart reset.”

She said she was “trapped in the entertainment world and needed to take a step back.”

She said she needed to take a step back so she could be a better mom and wife, and not have her job be her identity.

Alexa said that at the time, she felt like she only had a “Sunday morning version of what Christianity looked like.”

“I realized there was so much more to Christianity and I craved more for it,” she told Fox News.

Alexa said it wasn’t easy to move to Hawaii, and there was a culture shock at first. But they found a great church that was very diverse, and made amazing new friends.

They Said They Didn’t Fit the Hollywood Mold

Alexa previously told People that they never fit the Hollywood mold.

She said: “When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7. And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home.”

Carlos said about their Hollywood lives: “I couldn’t relate to people who didn’t necessarily agree with the way I wanted to live my life.”

