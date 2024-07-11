Hallmark Star Shares Update After Hearbreaking Loss, Says Family Is ‘Filled With Peace’

Hallmark stars Carlos and Alexa PenaVega experienced heartbreak in April when they lost their fourth child. Alexa recently opened up about how she and her family are doing now, and her response might surprise some fans.

Despite the heavy loss, Alexa insists the family is doing “really well.” She explained in a social media post, “We grieved. We hurt. But we were restored and filled with peace.”

Alexa PenaVega Noted, ‘It’s Okay to Be Okay After Loss’

On June 21, Alexa shared her thoughts on her Instagram page. A fan asked, “Truly, how are you doing after your loss? It’s okay to be vulnerable. Still praying for you.”

Alexa shared, “So, I feel like it’s really hard for people to see how we are reacting to our loss.”

She recalled in the days after the loss, friends would check in on them and be surprised by how well they were doing. “It was almost like it wasn’t okay that we’re doing okay.”

The Hallmark star said “it sucked” for people to brush off that she and her husband Carlos were feeling so much peace over the situation.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Alexa shared more. “It’s okay to be okay after loss,” she wrote.

The Hallmark star added, “Life after Indy will be brighter because she brought us perspective. She brought us closer together.”

Alexa also explained that losing their fourth child, a daughter they named Indy, “helped us grow in areas that needed growth.”

“She was LIGHT in our lives and always will be. Don’t get me wrong. What we would give to have her in our arms now,” she noted.

The Hallmark and Great American Family entertainer insisted, “We want to live in her LIGHT.”

Fans Left Notes of Support for the PenaVega Family

Many of her followers loved her take on finding peace amid such heartbreaking loss.

“I’m so glad you guys are doing good and are at peace,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Yes. It’s ok to be ok. Doesn’t mean you’ve forgotten or don’t care. It just means you’re ok. And that’s beautiful, 🤍” added another supporter.

“It’s God’s peace that is confusing to people, not yours, ❤️” suggested someone else.

Alexa shared a similar message on May 15 when she returned to social media for the first time after the loss of Indy. “I just want to say, first off, that we’re doing well. We’re actually doing really well, considering everything,” she said at the time.

The pregnancy with Indy had been a difficult one, both Carlos and Alexa had shared. Even in the hardest moments, the Hallmark couple relied heavily on their strong faith to guide them.

In February, Alexa shared they had a major scare with her pregnancy. She explained in an Instagram post the first trimester of the pregnancy had been “really, really, really hard.”

Alexa’s morning sickness was the worst she had experienced with any of her pregnancies. Then, one day, she started bleeding heavily. As she waited to get answers, Alexa explained she trusted in God.

She was hospitalized again later in her pregnancy, noting on Instagram the issue was, once again, related to bleeding. A few weeks later, the family revealed the baby was “born still.”