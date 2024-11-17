Hallmark Star Explains How ‘Awful’ Loss Changed Her Life

Longtime Hallmark star Alexa PenaVega opened up about the stillbirth pregnancy she suffered in April 2024. She and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, mourned the loss of daughter, Indy, after Alexa suffered a partial placental abruption.

On the November 3, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Alexa PenaVega talked about the experience, calling it “one of the hardest things that you could ever walk through.” While chatting with podcast host Cheryl Burke, PenaVega explained how the tragedy brought her closer to God — and to her husband.

“It was awful. It was so so, so unbelievably awful. But there also was this great feeling of peace that I cannot explain that we experienced,” she began. She went on to explain she felt “blessed” in some ways.

“It’s because you had to like dig so deep into a place of like healing and meeting God and understanding life in a whole different way that most people don’t have to experience,” PenaVega explained.

The PenaVegas are parents to Ocean, Kingston, and Rio.

Alexa PenaVega Says Baby Indy ‘Taught Us So Much’

PenaVega was hospitalized in her third trimester after suffering intense bleeding. A month later, she and Carlos shared the devastating news that baby Indy was gone.

Throughout the healing process, the PenaVegas started to feel a sense of peace.

“If I could have her back, I would give anything to have her back. But also, what we experienced in her loss was so much life. Like, she taught us so much and she continues to pour into us and the questions that our kids ask and the way we just kind of like talk about her every day. There is still so much life in in these loss that like she’s still such a part of everything that we do that will just break you down than that kind of loss,” Alexa PenaVega said on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

“In this season, it was like the first time we both were just like, ‘you know what? We’re not okay, this really hurts.’ And it was like the closest that we ever were. And then I think from there we just almost restarted like a whole new foundation with each other and grew in in like an unbelievable way,” she added.

Alexa PenaVega Would Love to Have Another Baby

During a Q&A on Instagram in June 2024, Alexa PenaVega responded to fan questions about expanding the family.

“On the way home from the hospital, I remember bawling next to Carlos. And I said, ‘don’t ever let me do this again. I never want to get pregnant again.’ ‘Cuz I was hurting so badly. Obviously. And then, the very next day, we were literally both in the shower, like holding each other, bawling our eyes out, and just like, ‘I can’t wait to do this again and have another shot at this,'” PenaVega recalled.

“Indy is always going to be a part of our family,” she continued. “We would love to do this again and it is a little scary to think about. But I really want to try again,” she added.

