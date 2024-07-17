Hallmark Star Reveals Being ‘Clean & Sober’ Feels Like a ‘Miracle’

Celebrating 17 years of sobriety, Hallmark Channel actress and “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas” director Ali Liebert shared an emotional social media post on July 15, 2024, to commemorate the date — and many of her Hallmark colleagues celebrated the milestone with her.

Liebert, 42, whose first of many Hallmark movies was 2012’s “Love at the Thanksgiving Parade,” per IMDb, shared three photos from the beach and wrote, “Took a dip in the ocean last night and as the sun was setting, felt overwhelming grateful for all of the beautiful people and experiences in my life.”

She continued, “A couple was getting married on the beach and we all cheered and clapped. A group of friends screamed and laughed pushing each other further into the chilly water. A man and his dog took many, many sunset selfies. Ah life. It’s the little moments.”

Liebert ended her post by writing, “Celebrating 17 years clean & sober today. What a miracle. What a gift.”

Hallmark Colleagues & Fans Celebrate Ali Liebert’s Sobriety Milestone

After sharing her gratitude, Liebert — who has become a sought-after Hallmark director in addition to continuing to act — heard from lots of her Hallmark cohorts in the comment section of her post.

Her “Friends & Family” co-star, Humberly Gonzalez, wrote, “sending love so happy for you😍”

“Holiday Road” star Sara Canning chimed in, “You’re the best. 💪 ✨❤️” and her “Three Wise Men and a Baby” co-star Kimberley Sustad typed in two sparkle emoji.

Liebert’s post touched lots of fans, too, who flooded the comment section with praise and gratitude.

One person wrote, “I admire you for your courage and will to live so well as well as your enormous talent . ❤️”

Another fan commented, “Happy 17 Years!! U are one of my Favs Ali..God Bless and Keep Shining that Beautiful Soul!❤️👏🔥”

“That’s [expletive] amazing,” someone else wrote. “Congrats on the strength and badassery it took to get those 17 years. 💓💓”

Ali Liebert Strives to Be a Voice for Those Who May Be Struggling or Feel Unseen

Liebert has shared her annual sobriety milestone other years, hoping to give encouragement to others struggling with addiction.

In 2021, she wrote in a post, “I’m going to celebrate with a fancy giant coffee ☕️ & a prayer for the alcoholic who is still suffering and the sweet souls we have lost to this disease. Incredibly grateful to walk this sober life 💛💛💛 it’s not always easy…but one day a time – we can do anything.”

“Please, please reach out if you are suffering,” Liebert added. “You don’t have to do this alone – actually it really sucks doing it alone.”

In recent years, Liebert has had the support of her partner, Donia Kash. According to the U.S. Sun, she has been in a relationship since 2020 with Kash, who became the first openly non-binary actor, per the PRIDE Podcast, to land a lead role in a Hallmark movie — 2022’s “The Secrets Of Bella Vista.” Kash has also appeared in Hallmark’s “#Xmas” and 2023’s “Hearts in the Game,” per IMDb.

Together, Liebert and Kash have said they hope that being open about their journeys, whether Liebert’s sobriety or their status as an LGBTQ+ couple making Hallmark movies, helps make it less scary for others to be open about their journeys, too.

Before Hallmark’s December premiere of “Friends & Family Christmas,” its first holiday movie about a lesbian romance, Liebert told The Bay Area Reporter, “I’ve been wanting — and I’ve been stating it on Twitter for at least five years — waiting for the moment when there was a holiday movie for the lesbians. And that I was praying that Hallmark would put me in it.”

“For me, it’s been a really nice bow tie to my wish,” she continued. “Because I think that we deserve to be represented in all types of media, including holiday movies.”

The representation did matter to many viewers who said it was emotional seeing characters like themselves on Hallmark, including one who tweeted, “I never thought that this would happen in my lifetime!! So very excited and grateful for this vital representation and inclusion!!”

According to Creative BC, Liebert’s next Hallmark project is to direct the fourth “Christmas On Cherry Lane” installment, set to start filming on July 22.