Alicia Witt Films New Movie in Vancouver, Canada

Hallmark star Alicia Witt has been dropping hints on social media about a new movie that she’s filming in Vancouver, Canada. It’s not clear yet if this movie will be on the Hallmark Channel or another network. Here’s what we know so far.

Witt Said She Was Working on a Movie, But It’s Not a Christmas Film

On January 31, Witt shared a photo from Vancouver with her dog, Ernest. She wrote: “It’s snowing here today in the vancouver! i didn’t get photos earlier and i can’t share pictures in my costume as character. so here are some #tossbacktuesday snow memories with ernest – who’s currently snoozing on a warm blanket here in my trailer. 🖤 ♥️”

One follower replied, “Vancouver??? Working on a new movie? 🤞🤞🤞🤞”

Witt answered: “yep!! 🙌🏻.”

Witt provided one additional clue, revealing that she wasn’t working on a Christmas movie. A fan wrote, “You and Ernest in the snow makes me want a new Christmas movie.”

Witt replied, “that’s not what i’m working on but i confess i had the same thought this morning as the giant flakes fell…”

Another person commented that at the time she shared the photo, they had frostbite warnings in the area and windchills down to -45.

In an Instagram post on February 5, she wrote that exciting things were happening that she couldn’t yet share. Then she shared some more photos that were tagged in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

One of the photos features her dog, Ernest. A fan commented, ” Pic #3 is very interesting 🤔 I guess Ernest is sworn to secrecy as well??? 😂 Happy Sunday to you! ❤️”

In a later post, she thanked Luxe Beauty for sending products to “our chilly rainy vancouver movie set today!”

On February 13, she shared a new Instagram post revealing that she is now back in Los Angeles.

Witt Shared That She’d Like to Make More Movies for Hallmark

Witt recently told fans that she’d love to make more movies for Hallmark, and it was simply an oversight from the network that she hadn’t made any recently.

A fan asked Witt in December: “Dear Alicia, will we see you in more @hallmarkchannel @Hallmark movies? I’m watching Christmas Tree Lane, which I recorded when it first came out. I love this movie and hearing you sing. 🙏❤️🤗”

Witt tweeted in response: “thank you so much ❤️🥰 of the offers I’ve received over last two years, hallmark has not been among them. we’ve been in touch recently & my understanding is that it’s been an oversight, with the changes over there… i’ve always loved making them & hope to next year!🎄”

She also told Melodie Boone on Twitter that she hopes to have a new Hallmark movie sometime next year.

thank you, reverend melodie! i miss being on hallmark too – it’s been a few years, and i wasn’t sure why either! but we’ve been in touch – and hopefully we’ll make a new one for you next year ❤️🎄 merry christmas! — alicia witt (@aliciawitty) December 7, 2022

“thank you, reverend melodie! i miss being on hallmark too – it’s been a few years, and i wasn’t sure why either! but we’ve been in touch – and hopefully we’ll make a new one for you next year ❤️🎄 merry Christmas!”

Witt hasn’t made any indication that her new movie is for Hallmark, or which network it will air on.

According to IMDb, Witt’s last Hallmark movie was “Christmas Tree Lane” in 2020. She starred opposite Andrew Walker in the film.

Since then, Witt starred as Wren in “Modern Persuasion,” as Rachel in “Alice” (which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival), as Mother in “Fuzzy Head,” as Liz in “The Disappearance of Cari Farver” on Lifetime, and as Maggie in two episodes of “Stargirl” on the CW.