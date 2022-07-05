Hallmark Star Alicia Witt Teases ‘New Adventure’

A lot of entertainers who join the Hallmark Channel family stick around for a long time, working on shows and movies for years and years. In recent months, there has been some upheaval on this front, as a handful of big Hallmark names like Candace Cameron Bure decided to move over to GAC Family. Now, another Hallmark personality is teasing something new, but there was not much context included.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alicia Witt Is Excited for What’s Ahead

In a July 4 Instagram story, Alicia Witt shared a photo and note that seemed to contain big news. The photo showed a burning candle sitting next to a box of matches on a kitchen countertop. The candle had a label on it referencing “The Whitney Collection,” and a folded card next to it with the same phrase on it. The box of matches had the Lifetime Network log on it, and Witt tagged Lifetime TV in the photo. She added text teasing, “excited and grateful for a new adventure.”

Unfortunately, Witt did not provide any additional details. Is she leaving Hallmark entirely, or is she doing a one-off project for Lifetime? Just what is “The Whitney Collection”? As of this writing, she has not shared this news on her Facebook or Twitter pages. There is nothing else about this on her Instagram page yet either, aside from the one-slide story, and Lifetime does not appear to have made any announcements about this yet either. Additional information will likely emerge soon though.

Perfect Timing for a New Adventure

Witt’s Lifetime adventure may be coming at the perfect time. As her fans know, the past year has been an especially challenging one for her. Witt’s parents were found dead inside their Massachusetts home in December 2021, and as People noted, the cause of death was “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold weather. After several days of not hearing from her parents, Witt contacted a cousin who lived in the area and asked them to do a welfare check. A month after their deaths, Witt shared on Instagram that “as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line,” she knew that her parents were “gone.”

In the midst of mourning the death of her parents, Witt opened up about another significant challenge she was navigating. The Hallmark star had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and had undergone a unilateral mastectomy. She started chemotherapy a few weeks before the tragic death of her parents and kept the difficult situation private until a May 25 Facebook post where she shared the news with fans.

Now, it appears Witt is ready to forge forward and try something new. She has been acting for years in a variety of projects, as her website details. For example, Witt starred in a handful of Christmas movies for Hallmark, recently had a role in the film “Alice” alongside Keke Palmer, and portrayed Zelda during the final season of “Orange is the New Black.” Now, a project with Lifetime TV is apparently at the top of her to-do list, and her fans will be eager to learn more.