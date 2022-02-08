Alicia Witt Shares Emotional Thank You to Fans After Her Parents’ Deaths

Hallmark star Alicia Witt shared an emotional tribute to her fans on social media after her parents’ deaths. Fans had showered her with support after she shared the details about her parents’ deaths, and she replied with a message of thankfulness and support.

She Said She Wished She Could Wrap Her Arms Around All Her Fans

Witt wrote a long message to her fans on Instagram, expressing her thankfulness for them after they shared encouragement and empathy after her parents’ deaths.

Witt wrote: “if i could wrap my arms around all of you – i would. thank you to every one of you who has reached out with such love since my last post. your words, your empathy and your kindness have all been deeply felt.”

She then wrote a special note of thanks to followers who shared similar stories to her own. Witt had shared that she had reached out to her parents continually, but their independent spirit had not allowed them to accept her help.

Witt wrote, “thank you to the many, many, many of you who have shared your extremely personal stories with me – your similar situations to the one i experienced/am still going through.”

She said reading their stories and support “brings me to tears all over again.”

Witt continued, writing: “my aching heart feels so grateful to know that we are, all of us, not alone in this specific pain. that some solace and unity, some balm of deeper healing, could come from such a thing – i am sending you so much love, and i see you, and you are definitely not alone.”

Her Parents Hadn’t Let Her Inside Their Home for Years

Witt’s parents — Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, — were found dead in their home on December 20 after Witt asked a family member to do a welfare check on them. Officials have not shared a cause of death, but Witt wrote in a statement she “had no idea that their heat had gone out.”

In an Instagram post, Witt had shared more about what happened. She wrote that her parents hadn’t let her inside their home in years and turned down her many offers to help.

She had explained, “i hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

According to court documents obtained by the Telegram & Gazette, Diane Witt said she had suffered health problems after an ice storm on December 12, 2008, had damaged their home. The Telegram & Gazette reported that the insurance case claimed that $110,000 paid to the Witts was not enough to repair their home. The insurance company’s lawyer, in response, claimed in 2017 that the couple only made rudimentary repairs. Neighbors also shared a similar story to Alicia Witt’s, speaking of trying to help but being turned down.

After Witt shared her story, followers replied to her and shared their own struggles with older parents, and how they had faced similar difficulties and heartaches. You can read more about what her fans shared with her in Heavy’s story here.

After Witt expressed her thanks and love to her fans, many of her friends, colleagues, and followers replied with even more support.

18sherryg replied on Instagram, writing: “My arms are wide open for you.. I hope you can feel that. You have a heart bigger than the ocean. You are brave and strong and we are going to be here for you through this journey. I have felt your pain as I’ve been in your shoes. Sending you so much love. ❤️”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2022 Movie Lineup