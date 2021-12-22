Alicia Witt’s Parents Found Dead in Their Home

Hallmark star Alicia Witt’s parents were found mysteriously dead inside their home in Massachusetts on Monday night, December 20. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

They Were Found Dead in Their Home After Witt Asked a Relative to Check on Them

Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were found dead in their home in Worcester, Massachusetts after Alicia Witt asked a relative to check on them, Telegram & Gazette reported.

Witt said in a statement to Telegram & Gazette: “I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Witt had requested a cousin check on them after she hadn’t heard from them in several days. The family member asked the police to help them check on her parents, and they arrived around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Her Parents Had Been Using a Space Heater, But There Were No Signs of Carbon Monoxide in the Home

Her parents’ cause of death isn’t known, but police did not label their deaths suspicious, Telegram & Gazette reported. The couple was found dead, but there were no signs of trauma.

Lt. Sean Murtha, spokesman for the Worcester police, told the Boston Herald: “I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation.”

Officials told the Telegram & Gazette that because of problems with a furnace, the couple had been using a space heater. However, firefighters were not able to detect anything wrong with the air quality in the home.

Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche told Telegram & Gazette that there were no signs of carbon monoxide.

A neighbor told the Telegram & Gazette that they believed the couple had been ill and were not outside very often. One neighbor mowed their lawn for them, and others had offered to help with the property but their offers weren’t accepted.

Alicia Witt also has a brother, Ian Witt, who has not publicly commented.

Witt has a long history with the Hallmark Channel. She starred in “The Mistletoe Inn” opposite David Alpay, “Our Christmas Love Song” opposite Brendan Hines, “Christmas List” opposite Gabriel Hogan, “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane” opposite Colin Ferguson, “I’m Not Ready for Christmas” opposite George Stults, “Christmas at Cartwright’s” opposite Wally Shawn, “A Very Merry Mix-Up” opposite Mark Wiebe, “Backyard Wedding” opposite Frances Fisher, “Christmas Tree Lane” in 2020 opposite Andrew Walker, and more.

Her other credits include “Modern Persuasion,” “I Care a Lot,” “Orange is the New Black” (Zelda), “Mississippi Requiem,” “The Exorcist” (Nicole for six episodes), “Twin Peaks” (Gersten Hayward), “Nashville” (Autumn Chase), “House of Lies,” “Justified” (Wendy Crowe for 10 episodes), “The Mentalist,” “Friday Night Light” (Cheryl for nine episodes), “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” (Nola Falacci), “The Upside of Anger,” “Two Weeks Notice,” “Ten Tiny Love Stories,” “Ally McBeal,” “Cybill” (Zoey Woodbine for 87 episodes from 1995-1998), and more.

She’s also a singer/songwriter and recently published a book, “Small Changes.”

Just last week, she participated in Christmas Con with other Hallmark stars.

