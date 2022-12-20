Alicia Witt Opens Up About Post-Surgery Life & Feeling Some ‘Holiday Blues’

Hallmark star Alicia Witt opened up to fans about her recent surgery following her cancer treatments. She also shared what helped her break out of some holiday blues she was feeling after her surgery.

She Said Her Doctor Gave Her a Gold Star Following Her Recent Surgery

Witt shared on Instagram in mid-December that she was one-week post-surgery and her doctor had given her a “gold ⭐️.” She tagged the post #breastreconstruction. In a previous post, she revealed that she was undergoing S-GAP reconstruction surgery in New Orleans. She said everything went beautifully and she couldn’t be more thankful.

She wrote: “(I) wanted to let you know that it went beautifully, and i am blown away by the results, and beyond grateful for the care and artistry and love i have received. dr dellacroce is a human angel and an artist of the highest design, and i just have no words sufficient at this time to convey the work he has done, the gift he is giving to so many, especially those who have also undergone a mastectomy. tearing up thinking about it.”

Witt also revealed that this was an alternative type of reconstruction that avoids needing to use implants.

She added: “i wanted to let you know the surgery has taken place, and i’m feeling terrific.”

Witt received an HER2 breast cancer diagnosis in November of last year, and had her first six rounds of chemotherapy last December. She said she used Penguin cold caps to help minimize hair loss during her treatment. She then revealed that she had a unilateral mastectomy, and her tissue and blood tested negative for remaining traces of disease.

She wrote on Facebook: “if i can help just one person to be less scared, to be more informed, to go through this feeling less alone – i want to.”

Witt also revealed that she took a number of natural supplements, but only those that would not disrupt the chemical therapies.

On November 3 of this year, Witt talked about her post-mastectomy checkup. She wrote, “all is 100% well by the way – thank you god!”

As Christmas Approached, Witt Opened Up About Feeling Some Holiday Blues

Although the surgery went well and she was thankful and pleased with the results, Witt also shared that she couldn’t help but feel some holiday blues as Christmas approached. But her friends gathered around her, giving her support and helping her feel thankful.

She began by sharing: “i have to tell you – i felt some holiday blues yesterday! needed a little christmas cheer.”

But, she continued, her friends were there to help her.

Witt wrote: “thanks to these beautiful holiday elves, i now have a perfect tree all decorated and helping me to celebrate all the many extraordinary blessings of this year – and all the heartbreak and challenge of it too. wishing you love and joy and peace this holiday season – and hope that you too are surrounded by friends to warm your heart if this is a lonelier time of year for you ❤️🎄.”

