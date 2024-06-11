Alison Sweeney Shares Emotional Family Journey: ‘Can Hardly Describe’

Alison Sweeney and her family embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that was two years in the making. She shared the emotional news with her friends and followers on social media, revealing a “mind-blowing” experience that has been “glorious.”

Sweeney & Her Family Went on a Safari in South Africa That She Can ‘Hardly Describe’

In a series of posts on Instagram, Sweeney revealed that she, her husband David Sanov, and two children, Ben and Megan, went on an “incredible” safari in South Africa.

First, she posted about finally making it to South Africa.

“We are finally on our family safari adventure in South Africa,” she shared. “I’ve been planning this for almost two years. I can’t believe it’s finally happening! … So many majestic animals roaming.”

She also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, revealing close encounters with lions, giraffes, and more.

Her Hallmark colleagues joined in to share their enthusiasm for her trip.

“So cool!!” Nikki DeLoach wrote in response.

A fan who lives in South Africa replied, “Welcome home ❤️ So stunning to have you here! How my grandmother would be so chuffed to hear ‘Sammy’ is in SA. 😂 Will be sure to tell her, it is because of her that we all grow up following both Sammy and Brooke Logan (B&B). Global stars 🌟 Enjoy Mzansi! 🇿🇦”

Sweeney shared a photo from their second day, sharing that they watched the sun rise and even got to see baboons and giraffes.

“Such an incredible experience we’re having!” she shared.

When one person asked about the coats they were wearing, Sweeney replied, “the mornings are chilly. Gets warm by 9am. But we start the drive at 5. So you know, us west coasters are not used to it!”

In a third post, where she shared a photo with her and her two children, she couldn’t say enough about how much she was loving the adventure.

“The sun sets on another glorious day in South Africa,” Sweeney wrote. “I can hardly describe what an incredible experience this is. Every minute in nature … had been mind blowing. Dave & I are so grateful to be able to share this with our kids. So many memories to treasure. 🇿🇦 🦁”

In response to a fan, she shared that she had met “many kind Days fans” while visiting.

In one Instagram Story, she posted a photo of her laptop, with the lush landscape and wildlife in the background, writing: “Getting some work done.”

Andrew Walker Filmed a Hallmark Movie in South Africa in 2023

In response to one of Sweeney’s posts, Andrew Walker wrote: “Epic!! South Africa has my ❤️.”

In fact, he just filmed a Hallmark movie in South Africa in 2023. On the same trip, he and his wife, Cassandray Troy, celebrated their 40th birthdays there too.

The movie that Walker filmed was called “A Safari Romance,” and Brittany Bristow co-starred.

The cast filmed part of the movie at KwaZulu-Natal’s Phinda Private Game Reserve, Walker told Heavy. According to the Phinda Private Game Reserve’s website, the location includes luxury lodges, safari game drives, bush walking adventures, and impact and community experiences.

In an Instagram post, Walker also tagged Lion & Safari Park while they were filming.

Another filming location was the Mabula Game Reserve, which Bristow tagged in a photo while filming.

