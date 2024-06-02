Alison Sweeney’s Renting Out Her L.A. House for $30,000 a Month

Longtime Hallmark star Alison Sweeney has made her four-bedroom, five-bathroom Los Angeles home, with stunning pool views overlooking the city, available to rent for $30,000 per month, according to Realtor.com.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot home, listed with Coldwell Banker Realty in May 2024, is where the “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” star and her husband, retired police officer David Sanov, raised their two kids, 19-year-old Ben and 15-year-old Meghan.

However, Sweeney told Scottsdale City Lifestyle in 2023 that her family moved to Arizona after Sanov retired from the California Highway Patrol. In October 2022, the actress shared on Instagram that he had served as an officer for 27 years, adding, “Can’t wait for the next chapter in our lives.”

Alison Sweeney’s Hollywood Hills Home Includes a 2,000-Bottle Wine Cellar & Infinity Pool

Play

According to the real estate listing for Sweeney’s Hollywood Hills home, the property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a two-car garage garage. The fully-furnished home is available to rent on a 12-month contract, with a security deposit of $60,000.

In 2017, Sweeney gave the Los Angeles Times an inside look at her favorite space in the house, the family room, which includes a drop-down movie screen and a wall full of built-in bookshelves showcasing family photos, special mementos, and Soap Opera Digest awards from her years on “Days of Our Lives.”

“We took a lot of time and care with this room,” she said in the video tour, as seen above, adding that she used the space to go over her scripts. “I love, like, a book shelf that just has family photos and memories on it. I like to read in here in the morning, by myself. I take a little time and just sit on the sofa and enjoy alone time after I’ve gotten the kids off to school.”

The manicured backyard at Sweeney’s home features an infinity pool, a 2,000-bottle “humidity/temperature-controlled wine cellar,” fire pit, built-in BBQ and bar, per the rental listing.

Inside, the front door opens to a grand foyer with high ceilings and chandeliers. A gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, a “massive” island, wet bar, coffee bar, an oversized pantry, and a “social breakfast room with a fireplace.”

And upstairs, per the listing, Sweeney’s bedroom suite includes a spa-inspired bathroom and a private deck. There’s also an adjoining office with custom built-ins, a “stately fireplace,” and panoramic views.

Sweeney has periodically posted photos and videos from her L.A. home on Instagram, including a 2021 dinner party in the dining room, which features a grand piano and views of the backyard, and many cooking videos from the family’s kitchen.

Alison Sweeney Has Become a Rose Gardener at Her New Home in Scottsdale

Though Sweeney and Sanov created lots of great memories in their L.A. home, she told Scottsdale City Lifestyle in 2023 that they decided to move after his retirement, since they nor their kids had ever lived outside of California.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to live somewhere else,” she told the outlet. “Because most of my movies are filmed outside of California, it was the perfect opportunity to move.”

“We have found great new friends and are loving the adventure of living in a new state for the first time in any of our lives,” she continued. “So many great hikes for me to try. Dave and Ben are into mountain biking and dune buggies. There are so many restaurants and they’re all incredible.”

Sweeney said her kids adjusted well to the move, stating at the time that her son enjoyed exploring Scottsdale with his girlfriend, playing tennis and working a part-time job. On May 22, Sweeney posted that Ben had just graduated from high school. In a previous post, she revealed that he’ll attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Her daughter Meghan, an award-winning equestrian, “loves her new barn, as well as her school and friends,” Sweeney told Scottsdale City Life. According to their Instagram posts, she trains and rides at nearby Twisted Tree Farm Stables.

To her surprise, Sweeney has fallen in love with gardening at their new Scottsdale home, thanks to the rose garden the previous owner left behind, she told Better Homes & Gardens in April.

“I have this rose garden, and it’s my favorite thing about the whole house,” she told the magazine. “I pour a cup of coffee in the morning and walk around the garden, trim the roses, and take a few to put in a vase inside the house. I just bought stuff today to replace a few of the plants and to fertilize them to get them ready for spring.”

“I love the challenge of it all,” she continued. “I would have never expected myself to like gardening like this—it’s so rewarding when the plants are blooming and I can say, ‘I did that!’”

A year before, in April 2023, Sweeney shared an Instagram photo of herself in the garden and wrote, “I am completely in love with our rose garden. Dave catches me watching YouTube videos about how to take care of roses. The whole process has brought us such joy. Im happy to report our newest additions to the rose garden are blooming and thriving.”