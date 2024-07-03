Alison Sweeney: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Alison Sweeney!

She has been a Hallmark staple for years, and fans cannot get enough of her.

So we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Is Alison Sweeney Married in Real Life?

Yes, she is married. As People noted in December 2023, Sweeney married her husband, Dave Sanov, in July 2000.

The two initially met as children, through their parents. She even had a crush on him when she was a kid. The couple reconnected during their 20s and have been together ever since.

2. What Does Alison Sweeney’s Husband Do Now?

Sanov worked with the California Highway Patrol for 27 years before retiring in 2022, Sweeney shared on Instagram. In addition to working as an officer, Sanov has worked as a pilot, flying planes for non-profit organizations such as Angel Flight West and Pilots n Paws, People noted.

3. How Old Is Alison Sweeney? What Is Her Age & Date of Birth?

According to the Movie Database, the Hallmark star was born on September 19, 1976. That means she is currently 47 years old.

4. What Is Alison Sweeney’s Height? How Tall Is She?

Celebrity Heights indicates that she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

5. Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Best Friend?

Sweeney’s best friend is Carrie Simons, shared Good Housekeeping in February 2014. The two women met in 1996 while Sweeney was on “Days of Our Lives” and Simons was interning for NBC Studios.

They quickly bonded over the fact neither of them liked nuts in brownies, and they have been solid friends ever since. In June 2017, Sweeney posted a photo of her with Simons on her Facebook page for National Best Friend Day.

“Looking back at our 20+ years of friendship and all of the amazing experiences we’ve shared, and I’m so grateful! Can’t wait for the next 20+ with you right by my side,” the Hallmark star wrote in the caption.

6. What Is Alison Sweeney’s Net Worth?

According to the Richest, her net worth is $9 million.

7. How Many Children Does Alison Sweeney Have?

Sanov and Sweeney have two children, shared People. Their son, Benjamin Edward, was born on February 25, 2005. The couple’s daughter, Megan Hope, joined the family on January 13, 2009.

8. Has Alison Sweeney Left ‘Days of Our Lives?’

Sweeney no longer works on “Days of Our Lives” regularly. However, she has made occasional appearances in recent years.

As the Hallmark star’s IMDb page notes, she first appeared on “Days of Our Lives” in 1987, when she played a young Adrienne Johnson in a flashback.

In 1993, Sweeney debuted as Sami Brady and has been in over 3,600 episodes. Her most recent “Days of Our Lives” appearance came in 2022.

9. What Ethnicity Is Alison Sweeney?

According to the website Ethnicity of Celebs, the Hallmark star is a mix of Irish, English, German, Scottish, and Jersey Channel Islander. Britannica notes the island of Jersey is in the English Channel.

10. Did Alison Sweeney Leave Hallmark?

No, Sweeney did not leave Hallmark. Us Weekly shared in February that she signed a multi-picture deal with the network in September 2022.

She continues to film the “Hannah Swensen Mystery” series for Hallmark, and the network noted she also holds an executive producer role for the series. Sweeney co-created “Chronicle Mysteries” and has continued “The Wedding Veil” series, too.

11. Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Mom?

The Hallmark star’s mom is named Polly. In 2015, Sweeney paid tribute to her mother on Facebook for Mother’s Day. She referred to her mom as “AWESOME, fun, outrageous and inspiring.”

She added, “My mom basically lives the motto ‘you can do anything you set your mind to.’ Love you, Mom. Thank you.”

In April, the “Wedding Veil” star told the Daily Mail her parents were very protective of her as a child actor. One time on set, Polly saw something she felt was inappropriate. She immediately told her daughter, “We’re leaving right now, we’re not doing that.”

12. Does Alison Sweeney Ride Horses?

Yes, she rides horses. She told Scottsdale City Lifestyle, “I try to ride almost every day when I’m home.”

“My mom was an incredible rider and competed in horse shows for many, many years,” she noted. The Hallmark star added, “I love riding and showing horses, and my daughter definitely has the bug too as a third-generation rider.”

13. Is Alison Sweeney Related to Sydney Sweeney?

No, the two are not related. In April, People noted that Sydney’s family had no ties to Hollywood before she started acting.

14. Is Alison Sweeney on ‘General Hospital?’

The Hallmark star has not acted on “General Hospital.” However, as she shared on Instagram in January 2017, she taken on a director’s role for the soap before.

15. Where Does Alison Sweeney Live Today?

Sweeney and her family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona after her husband retired from the California Highway Patrol.

She told Scottsdale City Lifestyle, “We wanted to take the opportunity to live someplace else. Because most of my movies are filmed outside of California, it was the perfect opportunity to move.”