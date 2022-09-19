Alison Sweeney Signs Major Deal with Hallmark

Alison Sweeney has signed a major deal with Hallmark Media. Sweeney’s fans are celebrating the welcome news and hoping it means they’ll get new installments of the Hannah Swensen mystery series.

Sweeney Signed a Multi-Picture Deal with Hallmark

Sweeney has signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media (formerly called Crown Media), Deadline reported. The news was announced on Sweeney’s birthday. The article didn’t reveal if this is an exclusive contract or not.

Sweeney wrote about the announcement on Twitter, sharing with fans: “So grateful to team up with all the talented people at @hallmarkchannel!!!! Thank you 🙏 💕 🎥”

Sweeney’s fans are hoping this news means she’ll be making more “Hannah Swensen” movies (formerly called “Murder She Baked.”)

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, told Deadline about the deal: “Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer. She’s long been a fan favorite and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.”

Sweeney told Deadline about the deal: “I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer. I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!”

The last “Hannah Swensen” movie aired over a year ago in August 2021. It was the sixth movie in the series, but also marked a rebranding after the first five were called “Murder She Baked.”

Her Contract Begins with ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ Opposite Luke Macfarlane

Sweeney’s first movie that’s part of her new deal is “A Magical Christmas Village,” where she will star opposite Luke Macfarlane, Deadline revealed. In the movie, Sweeney portrays an architect named Summer who is living in a small town and raising her daughter, Chloe (Maesa Nicholson.) Her mother Vivian moves in (Marlo Thomas) and brings a Christmas village with her that’s known for granting wishes — perhaps including meeting Ryan, played by Macfarlane. Sweeney is executive producing the Christmas movie.

Macfarlane has previously said that this Christmas movie is likely his last movie with Hallmark. In an interview with LA Times, Macfarlane broke the news while filming the Christmas movie.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane told LA Times. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

This will be Macfarlane’s 14th movie with Hallmark.

He told Yahoo in an interview: “Hallmark gave me jobs for a long time. And not only just the gay best friend — they let me be a leading man. I’m always going to be very grateful to them for that.”

Vanity Fair reported that Macfarlane’s multi-movie contract expires this fall.

Sweeney’s deal follows previous announcements about multi-picture deals with Hallmark Media. Some of the stars who signed deals include Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Walker, Taylor Cole, Heather Hemmens, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Aimee Teegarden, and more.

Other Hallmark stars have signed deals with Great American Family, including Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, Susie Abromeit, Jessica Lowndes, and Candace Cameron Bure.

