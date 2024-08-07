Fan-Favorite Hallmark Star Returning to Iconic Role

A popular Hallmark star is returning to the show where she first began after a two-year absence. The star of the “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” series, Alison Sweeney, is hopping back over to “Days of Our Lives” to reprise her long-running role of Sami Brady.

Alison Sweeney Is Filming Again As Sami Brady

TV Insider reported on August 6 that Sweeney started filming new scenes for “Days of Our Lives.” The return of her character Sami Brady will begin in 2025 via the streaming app Peacock, where the soap opera airs now.

Sweeney told the media outlet, “I was thrilled to be invited to return.”

The “Wedding Veil” Hallmark star added, “I love playing Sami and I am always happy for the chance to come back.”

Figuring out the scheduling logistics to film for “Days of Our Lives” can be challenging to work out, Sweeney noted. Despite that, she explained, “If at all possible, I’m so glad to make it happen.”

An August 6 Instagram post on the “Days of Our Lives” page generated a stir among Sweeney’s followers. The post featured a photo of Sweeney standing in front of a dressing room door with her name on it. Just below her name was a sticker that had an hourglass on it, along with the name of the show.

The caption read, “Sami is back in Salem?!?!”

As her IMDb page notes, Sweeney first appeared on “Days of Our Lives” in 1987. That episode had her playing a young Adrienne Johnson in flashbacks, rather than Sami Brady, though.

Sweeney first popped up in Salem as Sami in 1993. So far, she has appeared in over 3,600 episodes. People noted that in 2014, she chose to leave “Days of Our Lives” so she could work on other projects.

Sweeney Is Still Working With Hallmark

As Hallmark fans know, many of Sweeney’s other projects aired on the Hallmark Channel. She returned to “Days of Our Lives” briefly in 2020 and appeared in the 2021 special “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” as well.

Luckily, Sweeney’s return to “Days of Our Lives” doesn’t mean she’s done working with Hallmark.

She told TV Insider, “I am working on another movie I co-wrote and executive produced for Hallmark. I can’t wait to share with everyone the concept.”

Sweeney added the Hallmark project “Will be later this year. I’m really proud of this movie.”

Although Sweeney struggled to remember how long it had been since she was last on “Days of Our Lives.” However, she remembered a fabulous Sami scene she had during that last stint. “I remembered Sami’s grand exit storming out of the DiMera mansion.”

What will Sami be up to when she returns to Salem? Sweeney noted she was “interested to hear how and why they were bringing Sami back to town. With Sami it could be anything.”

She also teased, “Well, it was definitely an unexpected storyline they pitched to me.”

Fans know that “Days of Our Lives” storylines can get pretty wild, even for soap operas. Sweeney revealed, though, “I have to tell you, of all the ideas, I was pretty shocked” about what the writers planned.

“Days of Our Lives” fans are excited to learn of Brady’s return.

“Yeahhhhh welcome back sassy Sammy,” one fan wrote on the show’s Instagram page.

Another fan noted, “Whaaaaaa? Eric leaves and Sami breezes in? I can’t wait!”

Eric Brady is Sami’s twin brother. The character of Eric, played by Greg Vaughan, was just written out of the show, although there are signs he might return.

“Welcome Back Alison Sweeney I Missed Sami Brady, ❤️❤️👏👏👏” added someone else on Instagram.