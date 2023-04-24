Alison Sweeney Reveals What Brings Her ‘Joy’

Between shooting Hallmark movies, Alison Sweeney doesn’t have to go far to find the perfect escape. The “Wedding Veil” actress has quite a green thumb and finds joy in her garden.

“Completely in love with our rose garden,” she said in her April 14 Instagram post while equipped with gardening shears. “The whole process has brought us such joy. I’m happy to report our newest additions to the rose garden are blooming and thriving.”

As the weather gets warmer, plenty of fellow gardeners can relate to the joys of seeing the fruits of your labor bloom. Sweeney shared that her husband, Dave, often catchers her watching YouTube videos about how to care for roses.

This isn’t the first time Sweeney gave her social media following a glimpse into her growing garden. On her March 16 Instagram post, Sweeney, covered in dirt, with her hair pulled back, and her boots on, shared the beginning stages of a new flower garden location.

Alison Sweeney’s Love For a Healthy Lifestyle

The former “Biggest Loser” host is an open book regarding her health. In a March 16, 2016, interview with CBS News, she discussed how she stays in shape despite her busy schedule.

“It’s all about planning ahead, like going to the market and buying food for the week so when I come home, I have stuff ready to go in the fridge,” she said. “Sometimes I make a choice not to work out because I don’t have time, and that means I’ll do it the next day and that’s okay, because I chose it and I don’t have to feel guilty.”

In a July 25, 2019, interview with Health, Sweeney reveals the moment she found out about having cancer. What she thought was a pimple on her nose turned out to be Basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer that often develops on areas of skin most exposed to the sun.

“It was really alarming. My doctor explained that it had been hiding underneath the surface for a while,” said Sweeney. “My doctor suggested that you check your whole body once a week when you get out of the shower for any changes at all on your skin,” she continued. “Make an appointment with yourself. Make it a priority.”

More of Alison Sweeney on Hallmark

In September 2022, Sweeney signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark, the perfect career chess move as she seeks to advance her career with more acting, producing, and directing.

“I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer. I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!” said Sweeney to Dateline on September 19, 2022.

In the same article, Hallmark shared similar views about extending their deal with Sweeney.

“Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming at Hallmark Media, according to Deadline. “She’s long been a fan favorite, and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.”