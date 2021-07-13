‘American Idol’ Winner Joins Michael Xavier in New Hallmark Christmas Movie

An “American Idol” winner is going to star in one of The Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movies in 2021. Jordin Sparks will be starring alongside Michael Xavier, who previously starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas Come Twice.”

Jordin Sparks’ Original Christmas Song Will Also Be Featured

Jordin Sparks, winner of the sixth season of “American Idol,” will star opposite Michael Xavier in the movie currently called “A Christmas Treasure,” Deadline reported. The movie’s premiere date hasn’t yet been determined. Sparks will also executive produce the new Christmas movie.

Sparks’ original Christmas song, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” will be featured in the movie. You can listen to her song in the YouTube video below. The song premiered on her 2020 Christmas album, “Cider & Hennessy.”





She will also perform two classic Christmas songs during the movie: “This Christmas” and “Oh Holy Night.”

Deadline shared the following synopsis for the new movie: “After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and finding her grandfather’s old journal, Lou (Sparks) questions whether she should move to New York after Christmas to further her writing career or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s local newspaper. Charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), is also at a crossroads, visiting Pine Grove for the holidays. When Lou and Kyle meet, they both have doubts about their future, but the magic of the holiday season and the connection they have, helps each of their journeys.”

Sparks said in a statement to Deadline:

Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you all this year. I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the Heart is.’

Sparks won “American Idol” in 2007 at the age of 17, making her the youngest winner in the series, IMDb reported. You can watch her “American Idol” audition in the video below.





Her debut album was certified platinum and she’s had multiple top-ten singles. She’s the only “American Idol” contestant whose first five singles reached the Top 20 in the U.S.

Michael Xavier Starred in the 2020 Hallmark Movie, ‘Christmas Comes Twice’





Xavier starred opposite Tamera Mowry-Housley in the 2020 movie, “Christmas Comes Twice.” The movie has aired again for the 2021 Christmas in July special on The Hallmark Channel.

In addition to “Christmas Comes Twice,” Xavier’s previous credits include “Beware of the Midwife,” “A Christmas Mission,” “Letters to Satan Claus,” “Christmas on Wheels,” “Tempted by Danger,” “The Expanse” (Thomas), “Radio Christmas,” “Northern Rescue” (Paul Simmons), “Killer High,” “Christmas Inheritance,” “Kim’s Convenience,” “Heartland,” “Bitten” (Logan Jonsen), “Be My Valentine,” “The Best Years” (Delman), and more.

Sparks appeared on “The Masked Dancer” in 2020 and 2021, and has also appeared in several movies and TV series, including “Unrelated,” “Show Dogs,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Zoe Ever After,” “Left Behind,” “Dear Secret Santa,” “Sparkle,” and more. She also portrayed Nina Rosario in the “In the Heights” musical.

