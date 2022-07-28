Hallmark Star Hospitalized After Accident in Tennessee

A popular songstress who has appeared on the Hallmark Channel many times over years had a scary bicycle accident on Wednesday. Amy Grant, who starred in Hallmark’s “Tennessee Christmas” alongside Kellie Pickler, Vince Gill, and Michael W. Smith, was hospitalized after the incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Grant Was Hospitalized As a Precaution

According to WSMV, Grant was bicycling in Percy Warner Park when the accident occurred. Her management team indicated she was wearing a helmet at the time, but she still received minor injuries. She was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for bruises and lacerations.

Grant was with a friend at the time of the accident, detailed People. Apparently, Grant fell while biking, although no other details about the fall itself have been released. The Christian singer was in stable condition, and she stayed at the hospital overnight on Wednesday. Page Six reported it was Grant’s decision to stay Wednesday night, a decision she made out of an abundance of caution. She will reportedly stay in the hospital Thursday night for treatment and observation as well.

As her fans may recall, two years ago Grant had open-heart surgery to correct a condition she had since birth. The rare condition, which is called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, had not been something Grant knew she had until it was discovered during a regular check-up.

Grant’s Team Provided Fans With an Update

As news about Grant’s accident and hospitalization spread, her management team shared an update on her Twitter page. The brief statement confirmed Grant was in the hospital in stable condition, and it was expected she would be released to return home soon.

“Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday… Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received. Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you all to do the same!” the post read.

A number of Grant’s fans responded to the tweet to send additional well wishes.

“Wishing the best for Amy’s recovery. Vince is all about family and we love him for that. We’ll miss seeing him perform here in Tysons VA tomorrow,” tweeted one fan.

“Sending big healing hugs!” another fan shared.

Grant’s team shared the same message on the singer’s Facebook page Thursday evening, and many fans responded there with their good wishes.

“Amy will take this in stride and glean insight from the experience that is pleasing to God and will feed and nourish those of us who enjoy her wisdom and humor. Prayers for V. Gill and her children. Thank you God, that it was not more serious. We love you Miss Amy!!!!!” one ardent fan commented.

Over the course of just the first hour that Grant’s Facebook page had the update available, nearly 1,000 fans commented and over 7,000 reacted to the post with heart or caring emoji reactions.

“Amy’s music has spoken to my wife and I so many times over the years. We LOVE her! And pray she recovers quickly and experiences God’s healing,” another supporter shared.