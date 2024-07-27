Where Was ‘An Ice Palace Romance’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas in July movie, “An Ice Palace Romance,” airs on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Celeste Desjardins and Marcus Rosner. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories.

‘An Ice Palace Romance’ Was Filmed in Ottawa, Canada

“An Ice Palace Romance” may be airing on the Hallmark Channel for the first time, but it already premiered on Hallmark Movies Now in 2023. The movie was filmed in Ottawa Canada, according to the Ottawa Film Office. Principal photography started in late May 2022, The Cinemaholic reported.

According to the National Capital Commission, some scenes were filmed at the ByWard Market and on Elgin Street.

According to CTV News, the Ice Palace was filmed at the Fred Barrett Arena at 3280 Leitrim Road in Gloucester, located just south of the city.

𝘼𝙣 𝙄𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, directed by Ottawa local Shawna Steele, premieres this Thursday on @HMNow! The movie filmed extensively at Fred Barrett Arena in Ottawa's Findlay Creek community https://t.co/gxRO0d92GW @SteveDesroches pic.twitter.com/fW750MxRMy — Ottawa Film Office | Bureau du cinéma d'Ottawa (@OttawaFilmTV) December 12, 2023

In June 2023, Marcus Rosner posted a series of videos he took from behind the scenes.

He shared that he filmed the movie right after “Mr. Christmas.”

And back in December 2023, he posted: “This was a fun one we shot this past spring in Ottawa and it was the first time I got to act alongside my buddy @joeycoleman90 who also stars in the film.”

Actor Joey Coleman posted on his Instagram: “Such a great time shooting An Ice Palace Romance for @hallmarkmoviesnow…”

Stuart Fink also posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Lori’s boss wants to send her to her old hometown to cover a story on how the town is reacting to the threat of losing its ice rink and, consequently, the Christmas celebrations that are always held there. Initially, Lori refuses, as she has painful memories of the town and the rink where she fell and lost the chance to compete as a figure skater in the Olympics. However, as her career depends on the assignment, she eventually goes there. Upon arrival, she meets the owner of the rink, Mark, who is determined not to give in to the threat of closure. Soon, Lori becomes involved in the story while also processing her difficult memories from her time in the town.

Celeste Desjardins plays Lori. According to her bio, her recent leading roles include Hallmark Channel’s “Picture Perfect Romance” and “Unforgettable Christmas,” as well as Reel One’s “Fashionably in Love.” She has also appeared in recurring guest star roles on NBC’s “Taken,” Freeform’s “The Bold Type,” and Hallmark Mysteries’ “The Flower Shop Mysteries,” where she played the daughter of Brooke Shields’ character.

On July 11, she was engaged to Edmonton Oilers player Leon Draisaitl.

Marcus Rosner is a Canadian actor. According to his bio, he’s appeared on Syfy’s “Continuum,” The CW’s “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” and ABC’s “Mistresses.” Additionally, he played the bachelor cowboy Warren in the third season of Lifetime’s “UnREAL.” Recently, he’s been exploring new roles as a writer and producer.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Acacia Hanvelt (Zoe)

Kiril Mitev (Ken)

Mary Long (Major June)

Stuart Fink (Tyler)

Tim Progosh (Ronald)

Tonjha Richardson (Maxine)

Jinesea Lewis (Chloe)

Sydney Bell (Aiesha)

Julia Dyan (Susan)

Jennie Esnard (Instructor)

