Hallmark Star’s Powerful Words Help Celebrity Bounce Back After Public Mishap

Andie MacDowell, who stars in Hallmark’s hit series “The Way Home,” recently walked the fashion runway before thousands of people in one of the biggest, star-studded events during Paris Fashion Week. While there, she provided much-needed comfort and wisdom to a celebrity after she stumbled and fell in front of the crowd.

Mexican Pop Star Belinda Fell While Walking the Fashion Runway

MacDowell, Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities took to the runway during L’Oreal Paris’ “Walk Your Worth” fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, ABC News reported. They modeled high fashion in front of more than 3,000 guests on September 23.

But one moment during Paris Fashion Week that grabbed headlines occurred when Mexican pop star and actress Belinda took a fall during her own fashion walk, Billboard reported. Brazilian star Anitta, who was on the runway just before her, stopped to help Belinda get back to her feet, Billboard shared.

Belinda was visibly shaken, but MacDowell let her sit on her lap and hugged her, giving her sage advice, Hola! reported.

She told Belinda: “You should be so proud of yourself, because you represent how everybody feels when they fall and they have to get back up… You did great. And also, you know what, that’s life, right? Just get back up.”

You can watch the moment in the Instagram video from Caras Mexico.

MacDowell Said She Doesn’t Get Nervous During Fashion Walks

In an interview with Marie Claire, MacDowell said she doesn’t feel nervous during fashion walks, but she does get excited.

“I feel that it’s a responsibility for me to represent women of a certain age,” she told Marie Claire. “It’s also a pleasure for me to represent women and to show that we’re still relative; that we have a place and that we can be glamorous and fun and vibrant. So I am thrilled when I see someone with silver here, or an older woman.”

She said it’s important to work with the younger generation as partners, so they may not have the same struggles that the older generations have had.

“This is what it’s all about, the sisterhood, and being there for each other and having each other’s backs and realising that we have to support and love each other and lift each other up,” she said.

After the fashion show, MacDowell shared a post on her official Facebook page that showed her helping Jane Fonda. She wrote that she helped Fonda walk back up the runway because the runway was “wet and dangerous.”

“As you see here, I’m in the position of what a man would do and I’m helping Jane walk back up the runway because the runway was wet and dangerous,” she wrote. “I was watching out for her because I respect her so much. 86.!!!! Isn’t that fabulous! She’s an inspiration to me and I loved working the runway with her. It was a complete honor. For me, it’s not important to be in the front row. It’s much more important to care about other people. I’m thankful my parents taught me how to write thank you letters and I’m grateful my father taught me how to walk like a man if I need to.”