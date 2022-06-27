Hallmark Adds Andie MacDowell to New Drama Series

Hallmark fans are already eager to check out “The Way Home,” a new series set to debut in 2023. Now, a major cast announcement has emerged and this will surely generate more positive buzz. Andie MacDowell will be a part of the cast, portraying a central character in the new show.

Here’s what you need to know:

MacDowell Takes on the Role of Family Matriarch

As was previously detailed, “The Way Home” will be an evening series for the Hallmark Channel. Deadline noted this is the first new series since 2016 to get the go-ahead from Hallmark. MacDowell will portray Del Landry, who lives in a small farm town in Canada. Hallmark describes the series as an “all-new, original primetime” show that focuses on an intergenerational family. It will film in Ontario, Canada, during the summer with an unknown premiere date in 2023.

The character of Del is known as a prominent member of the small community where she lives. Some “tragic events” tore the family apart years ago, leading Del and her daughter Kat to become estranged. Kat moved away after the tragic events occurred, and on “The Way Home,” she will return to the small, close-knit town where she grew up. Her return will surprise Del, and the teenage daughter she brings along will provide surprises as well.

Hallmark teases, “the three generations of women embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other and learn important lessons about their family’s past.” Earlier descriptions for the series noted Kat’s daughter will be 15-year-old Alice, and the mysterious tragedy occurred more than two decades ago. A surprise of some sort allows the three generations of the family to reconnect and repair their fractured relationships, and TVLine noted there is a time travel twist of some sort incorporated into the series as well.

Hallmark & MacDowell Are Thrilled to Reunite

Lisa Hamilton Daly, the executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Networks, raved about MacDowell to Deadline. “We’ve found our perfect Del Landry in Andie MacDowell. It was crucial to cast someone with the ability to handle the nuances and depth of the role and we can’t wait to see her bring Del to life,” Daly detailed.

MacDowell previously portrayed Olivia Lockhart on the Hallmark series “Cedar Cove” from 2013 to 2015. In addition, as her IMDb page noted, she had roles in Hallmark’s “The Beach House” in 2018 and “At Home in Mitford” in 2017 as well. The Hallmark Channel Instagram shared the casting news in a story on their page, teasing, “Reunited and it feels so good!” MacDowell also shared the announcement in her Instagram stories, noting she loved the script and was both excited and grateful to join the project. At this point, casting announcements regarding the characters of Kit and Alice have not emerged.

So far, the response to MacDowell’s addition to “The Way Home” seems to have Hallmark fans excited. “Brava!! Wonderful actress and phenomenal collaboration….it will be wonderful to watch,” one person noted on Twitter. “1 year ago I saw her on Cedar Cove and she’s Awesome,” another tweet read.