Hallmark Star Reveals Surprise Pregnancy Amid Filming

Baby on board! Hallmark star Andrea Brooks, best known for her role as Dr. Faith Carter on “When Calls The Heart,” has revealed she’s expecting her third child. Brooks, 35, shared the news — and a photo of her growing baby bump — via social media on September 6, 2024, and was quickly flooded with notes of congratulations from Hallmark friends and fans.

Captioning a photo of her cradling her baby bump while standing on a rocky shoreline, Brooks wrote, “It was another bumpy summer! Baby #3 on the way! 🤰”

While the cast of WCTH is busy filming the series’ 12th season near Vancouver through November 8, per Creative BC, Brooks is likely employing some of the same tricks she used to hide her past pregnancies on the show.

Andrea Brooks’ WCTH Colleagues Celebrate Her Pregnancy

Fans flooded Brooks’ post with notes of congratulations, as did several of her Hallmark colleagues.

WCTH star Erin Krakow quipped, “You couldn’t have done this on a log??? Also I am so happy for you!!!”

Picking up on Krakow’s amusing “bump on a log” reference, Brooks replied, “I legitimately thought about this after the fact! 😂 I promise I’ll deliver on the log pic this time!”

Cindy Busby posted three heart-eyed emoji and Pascale Hutton chimed in, “Congratulations mama!”

Former WCTH co-star Paul Greene, who appeared on the show from 2017 to 2021, wrote, “What a legend.”

Brooks and her husband Riley Graydon first became parents when their daughter Viola was born in November 2019, per Us Weekly. The actress didn’t reveal she was expecting again until weeks before their baby boy Levon was born on December 17, 2022.

In May 2022, Brooks told Monsters & Critics that her daughter had just begun to realize that their family friends were also TV stars — and, at two-and-a-half years old, was surprised to see her own mom in a trailer for the Hallmark movie “Romance to the Rescue.”

Brooks recalled, “She looked at me and she goes, ‘Well, that’s Momma.’ And she goes, ‘Ah, Andrea Brooks, that’s you, Momma.’ And so, watching her make that connection was quite funny.”

“She has watched a few episodes of ‘When Calls the Heart’ as well,” Brooks continued. “Of course, she knows all of those cast members as family friends, so you can see that her mind is working. She’s like, ‘Oh, well, that’s Erin. There’s Momma.’ And then she goes, ‘But, where’s Dada?’ So, I don’t know if it fully clicks yet, but she’s definitely aware that momma does something on television.”

WCTH Wardrobe & Set Designers Have to Get Creative About Hiding Andrea Brooks’ Pregnancies

This time around, Brooks has likely had to employ many of the same tactics she’s used before to hide her pregnancies on the set of WCTH. Six months after her son’s birth, she shared an Instagram video montage showing how her baby bump grew during filming.

“Watch me grow a 10lb baby during the filming of season 10 of @wcth_tv (fitting number),” she wrote. “I’m so excited for you to see all the hilarious ways we hid the bump 🤰 this season.”

In July 2023, she told TV Fanatic, “I do carry a lot of very strange props. I do have my doctor’s bag getting bigger as we are shooting to allocate for my growing belly. So all my memories of this season are just, ‘how am I going to hide my belly?’ That’s just all I remember.”

Brooks told the outlet that she’s had the good fortune of working with the same WCTH costume designer, Barbara Gregusova, through each of her pregnancies.

“She’s so good with angles and cut clothing in ways I had never thought about,” Brooks told TV Fanatic. “And it’s to the point where I was joking with her; I was like, I think we should do a YouTube interview together where we discussed everything we did costume-wise because it was brilliant. She really has so many fantastic ideas for covering a pregnancy.”