Andrew Francis Shares Tribute to Hallmark Star Who Died as He Takes Over His Role

Andrew Francis, who is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for playing Connor on “Chesapeake Shores,” is now stepping in and taking over a new role. A fellow Hallmark star, Kirby Morrow, died unexpectedly in November 2020. Now Francis is preparing to take over Morrow’s voice role for Lego’s “Ninjago” series.

Francis Said that Morrow Was an Inspiration & Mentor to Him

In a touching Instagram post, Francis revealed he will be taking over Morrow’s long-time role as Cole Lego’s “Ninjago” series. He said that Morrow was both a mentor and an inspiration to him. He said that he and Morrow had first worked together when he was only nine years old, and he strived to be like Morrow in many ways.

“Kirby never missed an opportunity to share his knowledge, his insight, and his understanding – with absolutely no reservations,” Francis said. “And that is undeniably a direct reflection of his character as a man.”

He emphasized that no one will ever be able to replace Morrow, but he will do everything in his power to make Morrow proud.

Here’s his full tribute:

Dear Amazing Fans of Lego’s Ninjago. Today has been a day filled with mixed emotions. This morning, it was formally announced that I will be stepping in as the voice of the beloved character Cole, in the incredible show that you and I have both grown to love, Ninjago. After a decade of such an amazing show, and more importantly, after a decade of brilliant performances by the incredibly talented, incredibly humble, incredibly generous and incredibly caring human being named Kirby Morrow – a torch has now been passed. One that will be held high and held proud, in honor of his beautiful soul, and as he undoubtably would have wanted it. Kirby was both an inspiration and a mentor to me. Always incredibly generous, not only with his insight, his talent, and his knowledge-but most of all-with his incredibly kind energy – both in front of the microphone, as well as all of the moments in between. Kirby and I first worked together when I was nine years old. I looked up to him – both literally, and figuratively. Not only as an incredible talent, but also as a man I strived to become. The business of voice acting is incredibly competitive, there is an overwhelming amount of talent, especially here in Vancouver, but Kirby never missed an opportunity to share his knowledge, his insight, and his understanding – with absolutely no reservations. And that is undeniably a direct reflection of his character as a man, and his true nature as an individual. From day one, he treated me like one of the gang – with respect, dignity, and most of all, with an amazingly positive attitude. One thing is absolutely certain, and completely indisputable, Kirby cannot be ‘replaced’. There are simply no feet large enough in this world to fill his enormously talented shoes. But what I can do, is everything in my power to make him proud. To continue his legacy through the character of Cole, as he would undoubtably have wished. Let it be known, he was just as big a fan of all of you, as you are of him. Myself, most definitely included. Kirby will be forever loved, forever missed, forever honored, and most of all, never forgotten. Love you Kirby. ❤️ @Lego #Ninjago #KirbyMorrow #RIP

Danica McKellar wrote in response to Francis’ post: “You will do him proud! ❤️”

Meghan Ory replied, “I know you will make Kirby proud. Congratulations, Andrew! 👏🏻❤️🙏🏼”

Morrow was a prolific voice actor, but he also starred in quite a few Hallmark productions too. He played the lead opposite Rachel Boston in Hallmark’s 2014 movie “A Ring By Spring.” You can see the trailer for the movie above.

He was also in “Mystery 101” as Winston, “Garage Sale Mysteries” as Allan Demetry, “A Wish for Christmas” as Brant (which featured Lacey Chabert and Paul Greene in the leads), “The Irresistible Blueberry Farms” as Skip the bartender, “Murder She Baked” as Larry, “Cedar Cove” as Doug, and “A Family Thanksgiving” as Tim. Morrow also played Sean Murphy on Season 7 Episode 4 of “When Calls the Heart.” He was the character who was suing Henry and claiming that Henry had sold him sour oil.

