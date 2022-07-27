Andrew Walker Shares Photo of New ‘Maple Valley Christmas’ Movie

Andrew Walker recently revealed on social media that he’s working on a new Christmas movie currently titled “Maple Valley Christmas.” The film is being produced for Hallmark. Here’s a look at what he’s shared so far.

The Film for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Started Filming in July

In an Instagram post, he shared a photo showing a barn decorated for Christmas and wrote, “It’s July, you know what that means… 🎄 🔔.”

He tagged Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the post and added the hashtag “#MapleValleyChristmas.”

Jen Lilley replied, “Looks so pretty!!”

Bob Krakehl said he hoped the weather wasn’t too hot, and Walker replied: “nothing a few ice packs down the back can’t fix. I’m also doing all my scenes barefoot 😅”

In a later post, Walker shared that over the weekend, while in Vancouver, he took a boat into the English bay to enjoy the fireworks.

Fans Are Trying to Guess Who the Co-Star Is in the Photo

Walker’s photo also showed a woman dressed in a red dress standing opposite him, and fans are trying to figure out who it is.

Kimberley Sustad replied to the post, writing: “🔥🔥🔥🔥 Let’s go!!!!”

Her quick comment caused some fans to wonder if maybe she was starring in the movie with Walker, but others suggested it might be Rachel Boston.

Someone else suggested it might be Aimee Teegarden in the photo.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw shared more photos and suggested it was Sustad, but then mentioned that others said it might be Peyton List in the photos.

UPDATE: Several people have said (see responses to post) that Walker has stated in other places that his co-star is Peyton List (THE TOMORROW PEOPLE). Originally posted on what had heard, but can't independently confirm. Apologies for any errors. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 22, 2022

But Walker didn’t reply to any of the guesses, and didn’t give any clues about his co-star. Some fans have said that Walker revealed his co-star in a personal Facebook group.

Prolific Hallmark director Paul Ziller has second 2022 holiday movie on tap, with MAPLE VALLEY CHRISTMAS set to start later this month. Different movie than Marco Deufemia-directed CHRISTMAS IN MAPLE HILLS and maple syrup-themed SAPPY HOLIDAY, both filmed earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/eyB3zB55X5 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 8, 2022

SleepyKittyPaw also shared that Paul Ziller is directing “Maple Valley Christmas,” while another producer is directing “Christmas in Maple Falls,” and yet another is making “Sappy Holiday.”

Ziller’s IMDb does not currently list “Maple Valley Christmas.” It lists a different 2022 Christmas movie called “A Christmas Disconnect.” This one stars Kristoffer Polaha and Marisol Nichols.

There might be. Hallmark was developing A MAPLE VALLEY CHRISTMAS pre-pandemic, but it hasn't returned to the schedule, as of yet. (Also, I'm not even certain if project was based on the Jerry Todt book of the same name.)https://t.co/BFPUAhTjpq — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) April 6, 2021

Interestingly, it looks like Hallmark had originally planned to develop this movie before the pandemic, according to SleepyKittyPaw. It’s not clear if the movie is based on the book by the same name, written by Jerry Todt.

In April, Walker has signed an exclusive, multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Deadline reported.

Walker told Deadline about the new contract: “I’m humbled and grateful to have been a part of the Hallmark family for a decade now. I love diving into each character, to create quality films with positive content that make people feel good. The impact this network is making on its viewers is infectious and I’m thrilled to be continuing our collaboration.”

Walker’s first movie with Hallmark was “A Bride for Christmas.” He most recently starred opposite Nikki DeLoach in the mystery movie, “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.” He also starred in the 2021 Christmas movie, “My Christmas Family Tree.” His Christmas movie ranked second in terms of live/same-day viewers, only ranking behind “Christmas at Castle Hart.”

