Actress Reveals New Goal to Film Romance With ‘Hallmark Hunk’

After celebrating four movies releases in 2022 and having another premiere last weekend, actress Rhiannon Fish has a new career goal: filming a romance with Hallmark Channel star Andrew Walker, one of the leading men who fans lovingly call the “Hunks of Hallmark.” Fish revealed her ideal co-star in a new interview, and word got back to Walker. Now the actor has publicly responded, opening the door for Fish’s dream pairing to come true. Here’s what you need to know:

Rhiannon Fish Loved Watching Andrew Walker & Autumn Reeser Work Together

Fish, who most recently starred in Great American Family’s “A Royal in Paradise,” got to know Walker when she was part of the cast of the 2021 Hallmark movie “The 27-Hour Day,” which centered around a love story between him and Autumn Reeser. Fish, 31, played a supporting role as Walker’s sister in the movie, but told Digital Journal in an interview published on January 4, 2023, that she’s hoping for a promotion to “love interest” in the future.

“I’ve played his sister in ‘The 27-Hour Day,’ but my goal would be to play his love interest,” she said.

Walker saw Fish’s quote and shared a screenshot of it to his Instagram Stories on January 5. He wrote, “@rhiannonmfish let’s make this happen” and added a smiling face emoji.

Before “The 27-Hour Day” premiered on Hallmark Channel in 2021, Fish told Camille Bonus of the “Hallmark Heartbeats” podcast how much she loved witnessing Walker and Reeser’s work ethic and chemistry on-set.

“They are such, like, veterans of the industry,” Fish said. “They show up, they know their dialogue, they’re nice to everybody. And the leads really set a tone for how the set is going to be. It’s the most important part because they determine, for all the cast and crew, how it’s going to be when we’re there. And they just set a wonderful example for all of us. Just really, really lovely people and great actors. It was just a privilege to work with them.”

Fish also said she gained valuable acting insights just by watching Walker and Reeser work together and make their romantic connection believable.

“You can just tell the chemistry exists between the two of them,” she said. “They have a real-life friendship that I think you could really see on screen. I really learned from watching how those two interacted with each other. It was beautiful.”

Walker is a hot commodity in the Hallmark universe, especially since starring in “3 Wise Men and a Baby” with his friends Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes, which was the most-watched movie across cable TV. Next up, he appears in the second “Curious Caterer” mystery movie with Nikki Roach in February.

Rhiannon Fish Says Success is About Being Grateful for Each Moment

Whether or not her future does include a romantic movie with Walker, Fish told Digital Journal that she’s at a point in her life where she measures success by how fulfilled and grateful she feels.

“Success, for me, is about balance,” she said. “I really try to find a balance, and appreciate everything that I do. As an actor, you need to have a sense of gratitude for every moment when you feel successful. Whenever you are grateful, everything feels like a success.”

On New Year’s Day, the actress posted a video montage of some of her favorite moments from 2022, including family fun, personal highlights, and behind-the-scenes videos on the sets of her most recent movies, including Hallmark’s “Nikki and Nora: Sister Sleuths” and “A Splash of Love.”

In December, Fish began filming a movie called “When Love Springs” in Brisbane, Australia, where she spent part of her childhood. She first became a star there on shows like “Neighbours” and “Home and Away.”