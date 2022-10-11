Angela Lansbury Dead: ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star Dies at 96

Angela Lansbury has died. The star of “Murder, She Wrote” — which still airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries — died at the age of 96.

She Died Peacefully in Her Home

She died peacefully in her home, NBC News reported. An exact cause of death was not shared, but the beloved star was nearly 97 years old.

Her family shared a statement: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Lansbury was born in London, but well known throughout the world for her performances. She won numerous Tony Awards, NBC News shared, including best musical actress for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Mame,” “Dear World,” and “Gypsy.” She also starred in “Beauty and the Beast,” a 1961 big-screen musical.

But for Hallmark stars, she is perhaps best known for her role as Angela Lansbury on “Murder, She Wrote,” which ran for 12 seasons from the 1980s to the 1990s. The series still airs re-runs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Lansbury was nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, including nominations for every season that “Murder, She Wrote” was on. She also won six Golden Globe Awards, including four for “Murder, She Wrote.”

Lansbury was born in 1925 in London. Her father died when she was only 9. Then just a few years later, her mother sold everything they owned so they could flee German air attacks on London. They immigrated to the United States in 1940, Biography reported.

Lansbury Also Starred in Christmas Movies

Although Lansbury didn’t star in Hallmark Christmas movies, she did star in Christmas films that Hallmark fans might like.

She starred in “The Story of the First Christmas Snow,” which premiered in 1975 and was directed by Jules Bass. She was the voice of Sister Theresa in the movie.

The synopsis reads: “A young shepherd, Lucas (David Kelley), is blinded by lightning, and some kindly nuns at a nearby abbey take him in. Sister Catherine (Iris Rainer) describes snow to Lucas, who has never seen it. Lucas gets chosen to play an angel in the abbey’s Christmas pageant, and the Christmas snow that falls during the pageant works a small miracle.”

She also starred in “The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story,” where she portrayed Amanda Fenwick in 1983. Polly Holliday, Lee Remick, Michael Pearlman, and Michael Higgins also starred.

The synopsis reads: “After experiencing several stressful situations within a short time – including the failure of the family business and the loss of her mother – Janet Broderick (Lee Remick) becomes ill. Falling into a deep sleep, she dreams of returning to her hometown, taking her children with her to meet her deceased loved ones…”

Lansbury also starred in “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas,” which premiered in 1997. The synopsis reads: “Astonished to find the Beast (Robbie Benson) has a deep-seeded hatred for the Christmas season, Belle (Paige O’Hara) endeavors to change his mind on the matter.”

She voiced Mrs. Potts, whom she also voiced for the original “Beauty and the Beast” Disney movie.

She also starred in the Christmas movie, “Buttons,” which premiered in 2018.

The synopsis reads: “Follow the heartwarming journey of two orphan girls whose only wish is to find a home for Christmas. With a little help from their guardian angels (Dick Van Dyke and Dame Angela Lansbury), they discover miracles can happen when you believe.”

She played Rose and Dick Van Dyke was simply “Angel.” Also starring were Alivia Clark, Kate Winslet (narrator), Robert Redford (narrator), Abigail Spencer, Hallmark star Paul Greene, Reilly Anspaugh, John de Lancie, and more.

