Hallmark Star’s Heartbreak Over Colleague’s Death: ‘This Is Just Crushing Me’

Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete is opening up to fans about the heartbreaking death of a close friend. Anita Pointer, one of the lead vocalists and founders of the Pointer Sisters, died on December 31. Pointer was known among Hallmark viewers not only for her award-winning music, but for being a guest on Hallmark’s “Home & Family.”

‘This Is Just Crushing Me Right Now,’ Peete Shared

Peete was transparent and honest about her feelings in a recent Instagram post, sharing that she loved Pointer, who was both a neighbor and a friend.

Pointer was the lead vocalist for many of her family band’s biggest hits in the 1970s and 1980s, The New York Times reported. She died at the age of 74 from cancer. She was in her home in Beverly Hills surrounded by family when she died, BBC reported.

“I will miss our conversations and your soothing voice and infectious laughter,” Peete wrote on Instagram. “This is just crushing me right now… you had the kindest heart and a loving soul. A golden voice that will be with us for eternity. I love you, AP🙏🏾💔”

Arsenio Hall replied, “She was so smart, & kind when I toured with the sisters as a young green comic! The planet really misses her today! 🌹💔”

Anita Pointer was one of the four founding members of the Pointer Sisters, before sister Bonnie left for a solo career in 1977, the New York Times shared. Anita was the lead in hit songs like “Yes We Can” and she co-wrote their first Grammy-winning song, “Fairytale.” She was also the lead vocalist for the 1982 hit song, “I’m So Excited” and she was back up to her sister June in the song “Jump (For My Love).”

Pointer Was a Guest on Hallmark’s ‘Home & Family’

Not only was Pointer an award-winning, legendary vocalist, but she also took time to appear on the Hallmark network personally. In 2019, she was a guest on Hallmark’s daytime series, “Home & Family.”

Anita Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters (Hallmark's Home & Family, 2 July 2019)

She even shared a family recipe, the “1-2-3-4 Cake.” You can see the recipe for the bundt cake on Hallmark’s website here.

In addition to her heartbreak over Porter’s death, Peete has also taken time to think about what she’s grateful for as 2023 begins.

The highlight of 2022, she shared, was when she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Another highlight, she wrote, was meeting one of her “personal inspirational heroes in person,” Debra Vines.

She wrote: “A highlight of 2022 for me was meeting one of my personal inspirational heroes in person and surprising & celebrating her at #cnnheroes please support her work with #autism and special needs families @theanswerinc!! I love you @debravines 🎆🎆🎆🎆 let’s get it in 2023!!”

Vines replied, “It was so amazing spending the evening with you. Omg and you introduced me was the highlight of my night.”

Vines, an autism and special needs advocate, is the CEO of The Answer Inc. The not-for-profit organization provides resources and advocacy for people in Chicago who are supporting family members with autism and other developmental disorders.

