Are the Stars of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ Married or Single?

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart is Hallmark’s newest original movie. And like many Hallmark movies, the lead characters have great chemistry. Are Italia Ricci or Ryan Paevey dating or married in real life? Read on for the details.

Italia Ricci Is Happily Married & Has a Young Son

Italia Ricci is happily married in real life. She and Robbie Amell were married in October 2016 and have a child together.

Amell is an actor just like his wife. His credits include Resident Evil (Chris Redfield in 2021), Upload (lead character Nathan Brown), A Series of Unfortunate Events, The X-Files, The Flash (Ronnie Raymond), The Babysitter, The Tomorrow People (Stephen Jameson), Max, Modern Family, Nine Lives, Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous (Nick), 1600 Penn, Revenge, Alcatraz, True Jackson VP (Jimmy), Life with Derek (Max), and more.

Ricci confessed to People that at first, she just wanted to get married in Las Vegas. But they spent two years planning their wedding after getting engaged in 2014 and had a fabulous event.

She wore a James Clifford ball gown that was strapless, beaded, and felt like it weighed 35 pounds, she told People.

Amell told People that his dad, who’s a jeweler, made both of their wedding rings. They also had a four-tier cake with berries and cream, along with signature cocktails.

In September 2019, Ricci gave birth to their son, Robert Amell V. He weighed nine pounds, ET Online reported. Ricci said her pregnancy was relatively easy.

Ricci often shares authentic moments from her family life on Instagram.

Ricci shares the ups and downs of raising a toddler.

She and her husband recently became American citizens, Parade reported.

Ryan Paevey Isn’t Married & Is Busy Making Jewelry for His Business

In a May 2018 interview, Paevey said he was too much of a workaholic to date, ExtraTV reported. “I’m a workaholic,” he said. “I don’t even have a dog.”

And Paevey is certainly busy. Ricci shared with Parade that he makes jewelry by hand.

Ryan Paevey is a force. The man does EVERYTHING. On top of acting, he makes the most beautiful jewelry BY HAND. My wrap gift from him was this beautiful silver necklace with an aquamarine gemstone charm. He’s so impressive.

Paevey’s business is called Fortunate Wanderer and it’s based in Los Angeles. On his website, he says he founded the business to share prints of his photography and it has since grown to encompass much more.

The website notes: “Now, Fortunate Wanderer has expanded into a number of adventure inspired items. As a Wanderer, you experience new places, new things, new people. You observe, you capture images, you find unique trappings that remind you of your journey once you’re back home. Fortunate Wanderer has begun to build a brand for other Wanderers of the world, offering everything a wanderer should have for their adventures – inspiration, gear, and trappings that become trimmings.”

Paevey told ET Online that he had a blast meeting Ricci’s husband and son while filming the new Hallmark movie, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

“I got to meet her husband [Robbie Amell], who’s really cool, and I got to meet her kid, who’s painfully adorable. We had a blast,” he said.

