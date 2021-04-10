Who Are the Stars of ‘As Luck Would Have It’ Married to in Real Life?

Hallmark stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech are actually close friends in real life. They’ve also both been happily married for years, with children of their own. Swisher has been married for 10 years, and Leech got married in 2019.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s Husband Was a Professional Baseball Player

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is married to Nick Swisher and they have two daughters: Emerson and Sailor.

JoAnna splits her time between Los Angeles and Tampa Bay. Her husband, Nick, is a former professional baseball player.

Nick Swisher played with the Yankees when they won the 2009 World Series and he was an All-Star player in 2010. He was a first baseman and had 20 home runs in nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. His dad was a catcher for the major leagues. Swisher has played for the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves.

JoAnna and Nick have been married for 10 years.

On their anniversary, Nick wrote:

10 years ago today this woman made me the happiest man in the world and she has never stopped. Maybe it is her beautiful smile or her fiery red hair OR it could be the fact that she is the best mother in the world OR the fact that she is a bad ass powerful woman. Oh I know, it could be the way she supports and loves anyone in her world OR how amazing her work ethic is for every job she has ever had. It could for sure be the way she runs our family OR how she balances family life on top of being busy as hell with #sweetmagnolias and @thehappyplace! It could definitely be any of those things along with A LOT more. All I know is that my life changed when she came into it and the girls and I are lucky to have her as the leader of our tribe. Jo, you are my partner in everything I do, the best role model I could have dreamed of for our girls and my absolute best friend! You have made every day of the last decade better than the one before! I love you!😘 Happy 10th anniversary!

JoAnna hasn’t had an easy year. On March 1, her mother passed away just two weeks after her grandmother died.

Allen Leach Is Married to Fellow Actress Jessica Blair Leech

Allen Leech is married to Jessica Blair Leech.

Jessica shared this photo on their two-year anniversary on January 5. She wrote: “It’s so great that we still look exactly the same changing poopy diapers at 3am. Happy 2 year anniversary @therealleech ❤️I love you”

The year before, she shared this photo from their wedding:

On his birthday on May 18, 2019, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life @therealleech! You are the most extraordinary husband and I’m so lucky to call you mine! 💙”

Jessica is also an actor, best known for her role as Kim Goldman in American Crime Story. Her many other credits include Speechless, Modern Family, All Night, All In, Bad Judge, New Girl, Guys with Kids, How I Met Your Mother, and more.

The two announced their engagement in 2018 and were married in an outdoor ceremony in January 2019 in California, at the Alisal Ranch and Resort, Hello Magazine reported. Leech’s Downton Abbey stars were guests, along with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Rami Malek. In September 2019 they shared that they were expecting their first child.

