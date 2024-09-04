Ashley Williams Stunned as Co-Stars Rally for Her: ‘Shaky & Blown Away’

Hallmark star Ashley Williams was blown away by fans’ and friends’ generosity after they donated thousands of dollars to her Alzheimer’s fundraiser. Co-stars like Benjamin Ayres and Andrew Walker are joining forces to continue raising money as the October event, Dance Party to End ALZ, approaches.

“I’m shaky and blown away,” Williams posted gratefully.

Romance University Raised Thousands of Dollars in an InstaThon

Williams and Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach are co-hosting the 7th annual Dance Party to End ALZ on October 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, according to the event’s website. Williams’ sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is the organization’s founder. The organization has raised more than $1.8 million since 2017.

Romance University hosted its first-ever InstaThon in early August to support the Dance Party, with a goal of $10,000, an Instagram post shared. On August 11, Benjamin Ayres shared on Romance University’s Instagram that they were almost at their goal. In a later post, he revealed that they had reached their goal.

On August 6, Williams posted that she was blown away by all the support.

“Either I just watched @romance__university raise a ton of money for the #dancepartytoendalz OR I just got off the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios,” she wrote. “Either way I’m shaky and blown away. THANK YOU @benjaminayres and thank you to all of our incredible supporters!!! I love you!!”

In response to Romance University’s post, Williams added: “Thank you so much for your support- I have a feeling this is the first of many ways to have a chance to be at the dance party!!! Thank you Ben!!”

Nikki DeLoach commented: “I am overwhelmed by all the support and generous donations from everyone!! Love you all and love you Ben!!”

As part of the fundraiser, every person who donated $100 was put in a drawing to sit at a table with Benjamin Ayres at the Dance Party. The winners were announced on September 2.

Andrew Walker Is Doing a Drawing for Signed Scripts & Seats with Him at the Dance Party

Andrew Walker is also joining in on the fundraising. He shared in late August that he’s supporting the Dance Party to End ALZ by hosting a drawing for signed scripts, a chair backing, and seats at the table with himself and Cassandra Walker at the event.

Donations for Walker’s fundraiser are being accepted until the drawing on September 30 at 8 p.m. Pacific.

You can donate to Walker’s fundraiser here.

Andrew Walker, who is on the committee for this year’s Dance Party, told Southern Living that his mother died after battling Alzheimer’s for 10 years.

Williams Is Starring in a Movie with Paul Campbell About Alzheimer’s

Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell are starring in “Falling Together” on September 21 on the Hallmark Channel. The movie is about a woman who finds purpose when she begins volunteering for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Hallmark will also sell wardrobe and accessory items related to the movie, with the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a Hallmark press release.

In 2016, Williams revealed that her mother had died that November after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. In 2017, Wiliams penned a personal essay on Medium about her mother’s death.

Her sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, shared that their mother was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia. About 40% of those cases are caused by Alzheimer’s, Brain and Life reported.

DeLoach, who is co-hosting the Dance Party, lost her father in 2021 to Pick’s disease, a form of dementia.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Lineup So Far