Ashley Williams’ Emotional News Has Hallmark Stars Rallying: ‘A Couple Tears’

Ashley Williams is celebrating her new movie with Paul Campbell and opening up about how the project brought “just a couple tears.” Hallmark stars, friends, and Instagram followers are rallying around her with encouragement, support and notes of congratulations for her big news.

In an Instagram post, Williams shared that she was “dancing with pride and joy and giggles and just a couple tears” about her movie, “Falling Together.” The film was inspired in part by her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s. The movie premieres on September 21, which is World Alzheimer’s Day.

Ashley Williams Said the Story ‘Is So Close to My Heart’

In her Instagram post, Williams shared a video that showed her dancing enthusiastically with a group of people in front of the starting line for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Right behind her was Campbell, who is co-starring with her in the new film.

She started out by writing: “I’m dancing with pride and joy and giggles and just a couple tears.”

She thanked Hallmark and Hallmark creative executive Bart Fisher “for being open to my zaney ideas and helping me to tell a story that is so close to my heart and full of laughter and love.” She then thanked the Alzheimer’s Association for their help making the movie a reality.

“Thank you to my apartment building in New York who didn’t show up to a fall chili party I threw and inspired a bunch of this story,” she continued. “Thank you to my mom for teaching me how. I love my job!”

Williams’ mother died after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer’s, she shared in two personal essays on Medium in 2016 and in 2017. Her sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, has shared previously that their mother was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, Brain and Life reported. About 40% of those cases are caused by Alzheimer’s, according to Brain and Life.

Back in 2017, Williams said she couldn’t find joy in what happened to her mother, but she was angry. But now, Williams and Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach are co-hosting the 7th annual Dance Party to End ALZ on October 27, 2024. Last year’s dance party was in Nashville and this year’s will be in Los Angeles, Williams shared on Instagram.

‘Love Your Giant, Magnificent Heart,’ Erin Cahill Wrote

Hallmark stars, colleagues, friends and followers flooded Williams with words of support after her Instagram post.

Hallmark star Erin Cahill wrote: “Love this and love your giant, magnificent heart! Can not wait to watch you and @paulcampbellofficial together!! 💜💜💜💜”

Williams’ sister Williams-Paisley commented, “Falling in love with Falling Together! 💜💜💜”

Former Hallmark star and Great American Family actor Jen Lilley replied: “I love you so much!!!!”

One person joked about Campbell’s attempt at dancing, writing: “I see Paul trying his best there 😂😂 but you make it look so easy…” Williams replied, “paul in this video is MAGIC 😂😂.” And Campbell chimed in, simply writing, “…oh dear lord.”

Fisher, whom Williams tagged in her post, replied: “Nice to see you, @paulcampbellofficial, and our cast have gotten the dance party started! So happy to have worked on this with all of you. 💜💜💜 Such a beautiful film to share with everyone. Can’t wait!”

Fans also said they found the idea of the movie inspiring. One wrote: “A friend of mine is in a memory care facility while another friend of mine was recently diagnosed with a mild form of dementia. I appreciate that Hallmark allowed you to make this movie.”

Several other commenters noted that they had friends, family members or parents in memory care, and they are looking forward to the film.

