Ashley Williams Deeply Moved by Fan Support During Sister’s Medical Crisis

Ashley Williams is thankful for the outpouring of love that her sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, received after opening up about a major health problem she’s been dealing with for the last couple of years. Paisley-Williams shared in an Instagram post that her laryngeal nerve was damaged and after she was finally able to have surgery, she’s starting to heal.

‘Scars Are Sexy,’ Ashley Williams Posted

Ashley Williams shared an Instagram video of herself dancing as she wrote a long caption addressing fans’ concerns about why she and her sister, Williams-Paisley, hadn’t been doing any Instagram Lives together lately like they used to.

“There’s been a big reason why we haven’t,” she wrote, and then pointed readers to her sister’s post about her surgery.

“Today I am GLOWY from the love she’s gotten from coming out with her honest, raw, unfiltered story,” Williams continued. “Let’s always tell our truth, Kim. Scars are sexy, Our stories are what make us who we are. Can’t wait to come back with you in full force!! You have so much to say and we are here to LISTEN!”

Williams promised that she and Williams-Paisley would be back doing their Instagram Lives for their followers soon.

Her sister replied: “You are the best sister in the whole wide world and I’m so lucky you’re mine.”

Her friends, followers and colleagues flooded Williams and her sister with support.

Erin Cahill wrote: “You are a magical creature of light and love!! 🙌💕🥰.”

Cindy Busby wrote, “💖 you’re magical!! Your sister is a force! Thanks for always bringing a smile to our faces! 💖”

One of their followers commented: “You two are the dream team of sisters! And I think you need a podcast frankly cause we need to hear all your wisdom on the regular! ❤️”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Lost Her Voice About 2 Years Ago

In a vulnerable Instagram post, Williams-Paisley related how she lost her voice nearly two years ago during an Alzheimer’s event in Nashville. Her laryngeal nerve was damaged and it just wouldn’t heal. She said she had surgery in August 2024 and is already feeling better.

“I have a badass scar that’s smiling at me across my neck,” she added. “I haven’t wanted to share about this much until now because it felt too vulnerable. I took for granted my ability to ‘use my voice’ before… Instead, I’ve been the quietest in the room. I’ve felt meek. New people I’ve met thought I was a shy or reserved person. I’ve felt trapped in my body.”

She shared that she was awake during her three-hour surgery and watched much of it on a video screen. She wrote that the surgery was meant “to plump up my paralyzed vocal cord so it hits the other one (She’s so happy not to be doing all the work by herself anymore. She was EXHAUSTED).”

Not having her voice also helped her grow, Williams-Paisley said.

“In the last two years, I’ve found power in using my voice in new ways,” she wrote. “I’ve healed old emotional wounds. I’ve learned the strength & beauty of silence. I’ve become a serious meditator. I’m deadlifting over a hundred pounds. I’m taking better care of my body…”

