Ashley Williams Dances for Joy About Major Life Milestone: ‘It’s Happening!!’

Hallmark star Ashley Williams is celebrating a major lifestyle shift. After living a nomadic lifestyle during the pandemic, she just moved into a million-dollar fixer-upper in California that she and her husband have been renovating, Dirt.com, a luxury real estate publication, reported. Her family celebrated the renovation by leaving secret messages in the walls for their future selves.

Williams Posted a Celebratory Video Dancing in Front of Her New Trash Cans

Williams announced in an Instagram post that she just moved into her new home and couldn’t be more excited about getting new trash cans to replace the pervious owners’ old ones. “If you know you know,” she captioned a video showing her celebratory dance.

She & Her Family Hid Encouraging Notes in Their New Home

Williams and her husband Neal Dodson paid $2 million for a “fixer-upper” in Studio City, Los Angeles, Dirt.com reported. The home was built in the early 1970s and Williams and Dodson have been having major renovations done since they bought the house.

Williams told her followers that her family left “secret wishes and messages” behind some of the walls for their future selves. Her contractor joined in on the fun, and they shared some of the messages in a video.

Some of the messages they hid behind the walls included:

“Bless This House”

“Odie is full of love and kind and creative”

“This is a place of healing and JOY”

“This is a place of healing & laughter & creativity & JOY”

“We laugh in this house but also have all kinds of other feelings and all are beautiful”

“We are good, kind people. Neal, Ashley, Gus & Odie”

When it was sold, the home was listed as having four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and being 2,414 square feet in size, with a .65 acre lot, Dirt.com reported. It was originally built with a “postmodern architecture” vibe. The home also has a beautiful, lush backyard.

In December, Williams shared a video of her dancing around the house while it was being renovated.

The renovation has been underway for awhile. In March, she posted “Drywall and patching and almost all bathroom tiling is done! Floors go in really soon.”

Williams and Dodson were married in 2011, People reported. They had a simple, outdoor wedding in Nashville at her sister Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s farm.

“We basically planned an upscale keg party,” Williams told People at the time. They had about 50 guests, and the dinner menu was pulled pork, biscuits, mac-n-cheese, and banana pudding.

Dodson and Williams have two children, according to IMDb.

During the Pandemic She Lived a More Nomadic Lifestyle

The newly renovated home is a big celebration for Williams in more ways than one. During the pandemic, she had lived a largely nomadic lifestyle. She shared on Instagram that she’d had a nearly year-long adventure in Canada. She left to direct a movie and she and Dodson ended up living at about 10 different AirBNBs after the pandemic hit.

“This masked, nomadic life is colorful, strange and inspiring. I miss nyc. I miss my beloved next door neighbor @mandermeln. I miss the subway. I’m really looking forward to heading back to the states but endlessly grateful for the health of my family and all that Canada has done for us,” she wrote.

Dodson wrote back in a reply: “Never a dull moment. And never more true than when you were stabbing our babysitter in the leg with an epi-pen on Friday afternoon before driving her to the ER while i snagged the boys and we ordered taekout while they watched Monsters Inc. As you do on most pandemic Fridays. Love you, Smash.”

