Hallmark Announces Next ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ Premiere

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has revealed the premiere date and the plot details for the next Aurora Teagarden film in the popular mystery franchise starring Candace Cameron Bure. They also announced the next Mystery 101 installment starring Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha.

“We’re thrilled to offer viewers all-new mysteries featuring some of their favorite crime-solving characters in smart and exciting adventures,” said Crown Media Family Networks executive vice president Michelle Vicary in a statement. “Sleuthers can expect the thrilling cases they’ve come to love and there may also be a dash of romance along the way.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Aurora Teagarden Returns in ‘How to Con a Con’ on March 14

On Location – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and it Feels So DeadlyGo On location with Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter as they take you behind the scenes of the original Hallmark Movies and Mysteries movie, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and it Feels So Deadly. Learn more about the movie: hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/aurora-teagarden-mysteries-reunited-and-it-feels-so-deadly 2020-09-30T16:15:26Z

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise continues in March with How to Con a Con starring Cameron Bure, Marilu Henner and Niall Matter.

The press release description teases, “When one of Aida Teagarden’s (Henner) real estate clients is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter, Aurora (Bure) sets out with her fiancé, Nick (Matter), to solve the murder. They discover that someone is operating a con artist scheme in Lawrenceton and the stakes have

just become deadly. Aurora, Nick and the Real Murders Club go undercover in a sting operation designed to ‘con a con’ into revealing themselves before they can strike again.”

This marks the 15th installment in the Aurora Teagarden franchise, which is based on the book series by Charlaine Harris. The franchise started at Hallmark in 2015 with Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick. The most recent one aired last October and was called Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and It Feels So Deadly. It is one of Hallmark’s most popular franchises.

And at least when Cameron Bure films the Aurora Teagarden films, it is easier on her than Christmas movies. She recently told Good Housekeeping that it’s hard to film holiday movies because they film in the warmer months but have to be bundled up like it’s cold outside.

“I takes a toll on you to film in this heat. Not only are you sweating, but you have to act like you’re cold, which takes another element of your energy to pretend that you’re shivering instead of just naturally shivering,” Cameron Bure revealed.

Mystery 101 Returns March 21

The Mystery 101 series starring Polaha, Wagner and Erin Cahill returns on Sunday, March 21 with Killer Timing.

The description teases, “Synchronicity becomes more than just a part of her lesson plan when Amy (Wagner) is drawn into a series of loosely linked crimes coinciding with the escape of the serial killer Travis (Polaha) arrested in Chicago. As Amy and Travis work to discover who is behind an attack on Travis’ life, matters are further complicated when his FBI agent ex-wife Kate (Cahill) comes to town to aid in the investigation. As the danger escalates for everyone involved, Amy and Travis will need to find the connection before it’s too late.”

This is the seventh installment in the series, which started in 2019 with Mystery 101. The most recent edition before Killer Timing was An Education in Murder.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con premieres Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Mystery 101: Killer Timing premieres Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

