‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con’: Where It’s Filmed

The latest installment of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, called How to Con a Con, premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Here’s a look at the cast and where the most recent movie in the series was filmed.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “When Aida Teagarden’s real estate client is found murdered, her sleuthing daughter Aurora sets out with her fiancé Nick and the Real Murders Club to solve the murder.”

If you miss the March 14 premiere, you can also catch How to Con a Con on Monday March 15 at 6 p.m., March 17 at 8 p.m., March 20 at 10 p.m., and March 31 at 10 p.m.

This Movie Was Filmed in Canada

How to Con a Con was filmed in Canada, including regions of British Columbia. It’s the 15th movie in the series, and filming started on November 6, 2020. It wrapped on November 24, 2020.

Here are some photos shared from the filming location in Langley:

And here are photos from Abbotsford:

Cameron Bure and others shared behind-the-scenes photos during filming. The first two posts below are from filming the 16th movie, but it’s really funny. Because Bure is short, they’ll sometimes sneak in booster seats for her and she always falls for the trick.

Bure and Marilu Henner always quarantine together before filming their movies, and Henner plays Bure’s mother in the films. What’s amazing is that the two also share a birthday on April 6:

Bure recently admitted that she does get a little stir crazy while quarantining before a movie.

The cast for the new movie includes:

Candace Cameron Bure (Aurora)

Niall Matter (Nick Miller)

Marilu Henner (Aida Teagarden)

Lexa Doig (Sally Allison)

Peter Benson (Dt. Arthur Smith)

Miranda Frigon (Lynn Liggett-Smith)

Dylane Sloane (Phillip Pifer)

Ellie Harvie (Lillian Tibbett)

Cole Vigue (Davis Mettle)

Brad Harder (Officer Heard)

Ecstasia Sanders (Amanda Gaines)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (David Kotkin)

Rhiannon Fish (Melissa Needham)

Adam Beauchesne (Hal Needham)

Tony Gulati (Billy Wickman)

Sarah Jane Redmond (Bianca Avery)

David Lewis (Ben Avery)

Yoshie Bancroft (Misty Wagner)

Linda Pollard (Older Woman)

Madeleine Kelders (Minister)

Malcom Masters (Undercover Cop)

Karen Khunkhun (Reporter)

Sharon Crandall (Bank Manager)

This is one in a long line of movies in the Aurora Teagarden series. The other movies include:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited & It Feels So Deadly: 2020

The Next Movie Will Premiere in June

According to IMDb, the next movie Cold Feet & a Cold Case — the 16th movie in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series — will premiere on June 14, 2021. This would be about three months after How to Con a Con premieres.

Here are photos from filming the final scenes in Squamish:

In mid-to-late February, Bure said they were just weeks away from starting to film the 17th movie in the series.

