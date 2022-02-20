Where Was ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder’ Filmed? Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering its latest “Aurora Teagarden” installment, “Haunted by Murder,” on Sunday, February 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, Lexa Doig, and Marilu Henner are starring. Candace’s daughter Natasha Bure and Lexa’s daughter Mia Shanks are also starring. Read on to learn all about the cast and where the newest movie was filmed.

‘Haunted by Murder’ Was Filmed in Canada

As with all the “Aurora Teagarden Movies,” the newest installment was also filmed in Canada, Parade reported. The movies typically film in the Vancouver region. The cast shared numerous fun behind-the-scenes stories about filming.

In early December, Bure shared in an Instagram story that they finally had a sunny day in Vancouver while filming for this movie.

She said: “We have the sunshine today in Vancouver. Anyone that lives here knows it’s been storming so much, but like this is revitalized when we finally have sun for the first time. I’ve been working on a brand new Aurora Teagarden Mystery. That’s why I haven’t been on story that much for the past few weeks, because I’m working hard. But I’m so happy, I’m so happy!”

Back in October, a casting post by Candice Elzinga was put up for the movie filming in Canada. This is the 18th Aurora Teagarden film.

(VAN) CANDICE ELZINGA is casting HAUNTED BY MURDER, the latest in the AURORA TEAGARDEN MYSTERY series for Hallmark, with @candacecbure. When Aurora's mother purchases an infamous "haunted" house to flip, it resurrects a decades-old unsolved murder. 411 @ https://t.co/elXaivamp7 pic.twitter.com/YAngs9kca4 — CastingAbout (@CastingAbout) October 29, 2021

Bure told ET Online that she and executive producer Jim Head had been discussing the idea of a movie featuring Natasha Bure and Mia Shanks as Aurora and Sally’s teenage-versions for quite some time.

“We thought of this concept… and we thought about it for so long and with Lexa, we kept thinking ‘Our daughters look so much like [us]!'” she said. “So for maybe two years we were thinking, ‘We have to make some flashback scene! We have to have Natasha and Mia do this.'”

Bure said that she and Doig gave their daughters lots of stage notes on how to portray them on the day of filming. She said their biggest advice was that their daughters were “too cool” and the young Aurora and Sally needed to be more “dorky.”

In December, Jim Head posted on the Aurora Teagarden account, noting: “2am. An atmospheric river rages outside. Valiant cast and crew soldier on. I take refuge in the tent, because I am weak. The glamour of film.”

In November, major flooding had affected some Aurora Teagarden filming locations.

This Aurora Teagarden movie was filmed from November 22 to December 11, 2021, QC Approved shared.

They had a great time filming.

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “A murder investigation is reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals and where years ago Aurora and Sally, as teenagers, discovered a body.”

Candace Cameron Bure is Aurora Teagarden. She’s considered by many to be Hallmark’s “Queen of Christmas.” Her credits include “The Christmas Contest,” “If I Only Had Christmas,” “Fuller House” and “Full House” (D.J. Tanner), “Christmas Town,” “Switched for Christmas,” “Journey Back to Christmas,” “A Christmas Detour,” “Faith of Our Fathers,” “Christmas Under Wraps,” “Let It Snow,” “Make It Or Break It” (Summer), “Moonlight & Mistletoe,” “Boy Meets World,” “Cybill,” “St. Elsewhere” (Megan), and more.

Niall Matter is Nick. His credits include “Christmas Together With You,” “Country at Heart,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” the “Father Christmas” series (Ian), “The Predator,” “Love at First Dance,” “The Good Doctor,” “When Calls the Heart” (Shane Cantrell), “Remedy” (Peter), “Arctic Air” (Tag), “Primeval: New World” (Evan), “Eureka” (Zane), “90210” (Greg), “Melrose Place” (Rick), “Stargate: Atlantis,” “The Best Years” (Trent), and more.

Lexa Doig is Sally Allison. Her credits include “Arrow” (Talia), “Virgin River” (Paige), “The Arrangement” (Dean), “Saving Hope,” “Continuum” (Sonya), “Arctic Air” (Petra), “Primeval: New World Order,” “Smallville,” “V” (Dr. Leah Pearlman), “Supernatural,” “Eureka,” “Fireball,” “Stargate SG-1,” “The 4400,” “Andromeda,” “Killer Instinct,” “Human Cargo,” “Traders,” “CSI” (Tina), “TekWar,” and more.

Natasha Bure is Teen Aurora. She’s also Candace Bure’s daughter. Her credits include “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland,” “Fuller House,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Faith, Hope & Love,” “Switched for Christmas,” “The Heart of Christmas,” “Make it or Break It,” “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story,” and more.

Mia Shanks is Teen Sally. She’s Lexa Doig and Michael Shanks’ daughter. She’s a senior in high school and plans to work on a career in human rights in college. This is her TV debut and first-time acting, according to her Hallmark bio. Her father Michael Shanks is also an actor.

Marilu Henner is Aida Teagarden. Her many credits include “A Kiss Before Christmas,” “Love, Lights, Hannukah!,” “The Neighborhood,” “Life with Dog,” “Love on a Limb,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Glades,” “Party Down,” “Accidentally in Love,” “Titanic” (series), “Evening Shade” (Ava for 99 episodes), “Taxi” (Elaine for 114 episodes), and more.

Dylan Sloane is Phillip Pifer. His credits include “Resident Alien,” “A Million Little Things” (Chad), “Past Never Dies,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Wayward Pines,” and more.

Owen Gates is Teen Jack.

Tyler Cody is Teen Arthur. His credits include “A Million Little Things” (Jake in five episodes), “When We Rise,” and more.

Also starring are:

Peter Benson (Dt. Arthur Smith)

Miranda Frigon (Dt. Lynn Liggett-Smith)

Julia Benson (Lizzie)

Ellie Harvie (Lillian Tibbett)

Graeme McComb (Zachary Blank)

Cole Vigue (Davis Mettle)

Brad Harder (Sergeant Heard)

Jodelle Ferland (Tamara Dilger)

Lynda Boyd (Mona Dilger)

Donny Lucas (Anthony Brunelli)

Ben Cotton (Reggie Harris)

Zahf Paroo (Tom Wilkie)

Tyler Cody (Teen Arthur)

Owen Gates (Teen Jack)

Ryan Mutama (Frank)

