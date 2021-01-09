‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited & It Feels So Deadly’: Where It’s Filmed

The most recent Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie airs on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, January 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Reunited & It Feels So Deadly stars Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter. Here’s a look at the cast and where the most recent movie in the series was filmed.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Aurora’s high school reunion turns deadly when a body is found in the hotel pool. Aurora and her Real Murders Club help investigate which classmate was most likely to kill.”

The movie originally aired in October 2020 and now it’s reairing as a special encore presentation on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

This Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Reunited & It Feels So Deadly was filmed in Canada, including Burnaby, Victoria, Vancouver, and Squamish. Some specific locations included the Lawrenceton Public Library in Squamish, The Bridge Studios in Burnaby, the Westin Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria, and more.

Miranda Frigon shared this photo from Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria, British Columbia, during filming.

Candace Cameron Bure & Others Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Cameron Bure and others shared behind-the-scenes photos during filming. Here’s one where everyone was wearing masks, since they had to take COVID-19 precautions during filming.

She rocked the face shield too.

She quarantined before filming with Marilu Henner, who also stars in the movie. They had a lot of fun together.

Here they are on July 4:

They also shared a quarantine dinner they had together:

And they played “Never Have I Ever.”

Henner and Bure even share the same birthday.

Henner also likes to live tweet about her movies while they air, like she did in October when this movie first premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

After the movie aired, they started filming a new installment just three weeks later.

About to start another one in three weeks!!! #AuroraTeagarden https://t.co/tdPyru1xQ7 — Marilu Henner (@TheRealMarilu) October 19, 2020

And she said it takes about three weeks to film a new movie.

Three weeks! And they go by too fast!!! #AuroraTeagarden https://t.co/0s4uh1XvXX — Marilu Henner (@TheRealMarilu) October 19, 2020

She also mentioned that Bure loves doing her own stunts in her movies.

And she loves doing them!!! That’s why I worry about her. On and off the screen!!! #AuroraTeagarden https://t.co/mHD6FKy5CU — Marilu Henner (@TheRealMarilu) October 19, 2020

This is one in a long line of movies in the Aurora Teagarden series. The other movies include:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Here’s everyone who stars in the latest movie. (The Instagram photo above is from HEist and Seek, the movie that aired before Reunited in the Aurora series.)

Candace Cameron Bure (Aurora)

Niall Matter (Nick Miller)

Marilu Henner (Aida Teagarden)

Lexa Doig (Sally Allison)

Peter Benson (Dt. Arthur Smith)

Miranda Frigon (Lynn Liggett-Smith)

Dylane Sloane (Phillip Pifer)

Ellie Harvie (Lillian)

Catherine Lough Haggquist (Terry Sternholtz)

Cole Vigue (Davis Mettle)

Matthew Macdaull (Parker Stearns)

Jeffrey Joseph (Coach Caldwell)

Kate Isaac (Cassie Reynolds)

Toby Levins (Jack Larsen)

Tegan Moss (Amy Larsen)

Iris Quinn (Shirley Larsen)

Brad Harder (Officer Heard)

Sasha Monica (Shawna Conway)

Christin Park (Room Service Waiter)

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.