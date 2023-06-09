New Aurora Teagarden Skyler Samuels Reveals If She Asked Candace Cameron Bure For Advice

The new Aurora Teagarden sees Skyler Samuels step into the role created by Candance Cameron Bure for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Bure played the role for 18 TV movies based on the book series by Charlaine Harris, who is also famous for penning the Sookie Stackhouse series that was adapted into the TV show “True Blood.”

But when Bure left the Hallmark family for Great American Family, the network decided to revamp the Aurora Teagarden series with a prequel called “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” starring Samuels (“The Gifted,” “The Gabby Petito Story”).

In a new interview with People, Samuels talked about stepping into Bure’s shoes as the beloved Hallmark mystery-solver and whether she asked her predecessor for any advice.

Here’s what Samuels had to say:

Skyler Samuels Did not Talk to Candace Cameron Bure About the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ Because She Wanted to Create a New Aurora

When asked about stepping into the role of Aurora Teagarden, Samuels said that it was “really important” to everyone involved that her Aurora stand on her own two feet.

“When it comes to the new Aurora, though Candace played her originally, for us it was really important that the new Aurora was a reimagining of that character so that she was still very much her own,” said the actress, adding, “The threads or little pieces that carry over from the original really are sort of the liaisons between the two worlds.”

She also said that Marilu Henner reprising her role as Aurora’s mother Aida was a huge help in jumping into the film franchise.

“[Henner] returns to our movies. And so she was kind of our encyclopedia, for a lack of a better word, [for] the world of Aurora and tidbits with that crazy memory of hers. She really was able to fill us in on anything we didn’t know,” said Samuels.

Her comment about Henner’s “crazy memory” is referring to the fact that Henner has what is called “hyperthymesia,” or total memory recall. She basically remembers every day of her life going back to when she was very young. Check out this “60 Minutes Australia” profile on Henner to learn more.

Skyler Samuels Also Said She Feels Tremendous ‘Responsibility’ to Do Aurora Teagarden Justice

Also in her interview with People, Samuels confessed to feeling a huge sense of “responsiblity” to the loyal Aurora Teagarden fans because she wants them to love her in the role as much as they loved Bure.

“[The loyal fans are] who kind of got you there in the first place,” said Samuels, adding, “It was our goal to make something that felt familiar but also exciting to the old audience.”

She went on to say that “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” offers “elements of the original movies that they love that would feel familiar” but “at the same time, introduce some things that felt new and exciting.”

The logline for the film is as follows, according to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries press release:

Young Aurora Teagarden returns home to Lawrenceton after college to pursue her post grad degree and finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving her friend Sally’s fiancé.

In addition to Henner and Samuels, the new Aurora Teagarden film stars Evan Roderick as the young Arthur and Kayla Heller as young Sally. In this film, Arthur is a beat cop years before he makes detective, while Sally is a younger version of Aurora’s BFF. The older Arthur was played in the previous movies by Peter Benson, and older Sally was originally played by Lexi Doig.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” premieres Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.