LOOK: Aurora Teagarden’s Wedding Dress Revealed

Aurora Teagarden’s wedding is happening this Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And while fans can’t wait to see if she actually makes it down the aisle to marry Nick, one tantalizing clue has already been shared: a photo of her wedding dress.

Aurora’s Wedding Dress Was Revealed on Instagram

The official Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Instagram account shared a first look at Roe’s wedding dress.

The photo only reveals the back of the wedding dress, but it looks beautiful. The account wrote: “Aurora found her wedding dress. But will she make it down the aisle?”

Not everyone in the replies loved the dress, though. One person wrote, “The train looks a little weird where it’s attached.”

However, people were quick to explain the train to the commenter. One person wrote: “I wonder if it’s a detachable train so that after a ceremony you unhook the train and have a sleeker dress for dancing/reception? Still looks awkward though!”

And another person replied, “It’s bustled.”

But others absolutely loved the dress. One person wrote, “That dress is stunning.” Another commented that her daughter ran to her to show her the dress.

Another person commented on the beautiful bow detail on the back.

More Details About the New Movie Have Been Revealed

The wedding dress isn’t the only detail about the new movie that has been shared with fans.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Just days before Aurora’s wedding, a body is discovered, and she fears her father may be a suspect. She and Nick race to solve the cold case before they walk down the aisle.”

The Aurora Teagarden account also shared a photo of the church where the wedding will take place.

In an interview with Hallmark, Bure shared that this is only her second time to actually get married on TV. The first time, she said, was on “Fuller House.”





Interview – Getting married on screen – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part Candace Cameron Bure talks about how many times she's actually played a character getting married on television and film. 2021-05-13T03:07:38Z

Niall Matter talked with Hallmark about what it was like for Nick to see Aurora in her wedding dress. He shared that for filming, he waited to see Bure-as-Aurora in her dress for the first time while filming, so the moment would be real for his character.





Interview – Seeing the dress – Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part Niall Matter talks about wanting to bring authenticity to his Nick's reaction at seeing Aurora in her wedding dress. 2021-05-13T03:10:55Z

“I want that to be captured,” Matter said. “So that day, I’m going to try my hardest to not be in the trailer at the same time as Candace, and try to really make that moment as real and authentic as possible.”

On her Instagram, Bure shared a photo of Matter’s character Nick wearing his wedding ring.

In an Instagram story, Bure shared that she can’t wait for people to see the wedding episode. “It’s so good,” she said. “I can’t wait for you to see this.” She also shared this photo of Aurora watching as her dad and Nick meet for the first time.

And here’s a look at the bridesmaids.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This is the 16th movie in the series.

