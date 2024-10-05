‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ Filmed Behind-the-Scenes: Filming & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Autumn at Apple Hill,” premieres on Saturday, October 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erin Cahill and Wes Brown. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and some behind-the-scenes moments.

‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

According to IMDb, “Autumn at Apple Hill” was filmed in Winnipeg, Canada.

Steinbach Online also shared some behind-the-sceens filming details, including that the rhubarb patch at the Mennonite Heritage Village was converted into a pumpkin patch for the movie when it was filmed in late June.

The local bistro, Chino’s Bistro, was also transformed into “Landover Tavern” for the filming, Steinbach Online shared.

Owner Dorinda Penner told Steinback Online: “For a company like Hallmark to say let’s film movies in Steinbach, in Manitoba and in Canada, I think that’s wonderful, and I think it’s a great opportunity for our city.”

Chino’s Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes video of the crew filming on a beautiful sunny day.

“Filming Day at Chinos bistro, Hallmark movie this fall, current name is ‘Autumn at Apple Hill,'” they wrote. “This crew was great to work with and wow! I never realized how much work and how many people and cameras it takes to make a movie! So grateful to have been offered this opportunity.”

Other filming locations included Henry Place and BIGG Smoak BBQ Smokehouse and Grill, Steinbach Online shared.

Based on Angie Ellington’s novel “Autumn at Apple Hill,” the casting call sought actors for filming between June and August 2024. The Casting Workbook also listed the roles and descriptions.

Erin Cahill posted about the film: “This movie was a joy and getting to work with my dear friend @wesbrown225 was a gift!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Based on Angie Ellington’s novel “Autumn At Apple Hill.” Elise Jacobs is a recently divorced woman who quits her job and returns to her hometown of Landover, Maine. Looking for a fresh start, Elise’s mind wanders to her fond childhood memories at her grandmother’s inn nestled within the rolling hills of an apple orchard. Elise makes up her mind to revive the inn, which she inherited from her grandmother after her passing. She begins to work on the renovations in the summer and leads the establishment to its former glory by autumn. Elise’s efforts meet a challenge in the form of a wealthy and handsome guest, Luke Donovan.

Erin Cahill plays Elise. According to her bio, she gained initial fame for her role as Jen Scotts, the Pink Time Force Ranger, in the TV series “Power Rangers Time Force.” Since then, she has built a diverse acting career, appearing in TV shows such as “How I Met Your Mother,” “Supernatural,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Cahill has also starred in numerous Hallmark Channel movies.

In addition to her acting career, Cahill is known for working with several charities, and is an advocate for causes like education and children’s welfare. In September 2016, Cahill married Welsh musician Paul Freeman in a ceremony held on the Côte d’Azur, France.

Wes Brown portrays Luke. According to his bio, he’s an actor known for his roles in TV movies, particularly on Hallmark. He has appeared in numerous Hallmark films, often playing the romantic lead, including “Love Under the Stars,” “Christmas at Graceland,” and “Wedding at Graceland.” Brown is also recognized for roles in popular TV series like “True Blood” (as Luke McDonald), “90210” (as Taylor Williams), and “Private Practice.” He’s also worked as a producer.

Also starring in the movie, according to IMDb, are: