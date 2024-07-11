Autumn Reeser: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Autumn Reeser!

Hallmark fans love Reeser’s work in the “Wedding Veil” series and have enjoyed her long list of network films. She has been a staple on the network for years, and viewers cannot seem to get enough of her.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. What Is Autumn Reeser’s Height? How Tall Is She?

According to Reeser’s IMDb page, the Hallmark star is 5 foot, 4 inches tall.

2. How Many Children Does Autumn Reeser Have?

The “Wedding Veil” star has two children, notes Us Weekly. Her son Finneus “Finn” James arrived in May 2011. Her second son, Dashiell “Dash” Ford, was born in November 2013.

In November 2019, she described her sons to Green Child Magazine. “They’re so funny, smart, endlessly energetic, infuriating, delight-filled, magnificent, and challenging. They continue to be my greatest teachers, every single day.”

3. Is Autumn Reeser Still Making Hallmark Movies or Did She Leave?

She is still actively making movies for Hallmark. Her website shares her next projects will air on Hallmark in August.

4. What Is Autumn Reeser’s Age? How Old Is She?

IMDb indicates the entertainer was born on September 21, 1980, making her 43 years old.

5. What Nationality Is Autumn Reeser?

She was born in La Jolla, California, shares IMDb, making her nationality American.

6. Who Is Autumn Reeser’s Ex-Husband?

In November 2014, People revealed Reeser and her then-husband, Jesse Warren, were divorcing. They wed in May 2009.

Warren has also worked in the entertainment industry. His IMDb page notes credits for him as an actor, writer, and producer for a handful of projects. He juggled all three roles for “The Bannen Way,” which was released in 2010.

He has remarried since his split from the Hallmark star and has two more children, according to his Instagram page.

7. What Is Autumn Reeser’s Net Worth?

The website Celebrity Net Worth estimates she is worth $2 million.

8. What Is Autumn Reeser’s Dating History?

Reeser has only been married once, to Warren, and has not shared any other significant romantic relationships publicly.

9. How Long Was Autumn Reeser Married?

The Hallmark star was married to Warren for five years. As People noted at the time, Reeser’s rep indicated the split was “completely amicable,” and shared, “they remain committed to raising their two sons together.”

10. Is Autumn Reeser Single or in a Relationship? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

She does not appear to currently be in a relationship or have a boyfriend.

11. Does Autumn Reeser Really Speak French?

Yes, she really speaks French. In July 2010, she chatted with the site Staying In and talked about speaking French.

“I was a total francophile in high school. I had French exchange students. My best girlfriend and I saved up and went to France for a month when we graduated…I love the French language,” she explained.

12. Where Is Autumn Reeser Now? Where Does She Live?

She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her sons Finn and Dash, shared Wide Open Country.

13. What Is Autumn Reeser and Paolo Bernardini’s Relationship in Real Life?

The two seem to really enjoy the time they have shared working together. Bernardini talked with Digital Journal in February 2022 about working with her.

“It was very easy to work with Autumn and to talk to her, she was incredible and natural,” he shared. He continued, “Autumn is a very giving actress.”

While answering fan questions on X, formerly Twitter, in January 2023, Bernardini noted, “With Autumn Reeser everything was so simple since day one. The script was amazing and we had so much fun on set.”

Me and @autumnreeser in Venice. She Needed help😂

For those Who missed It…you can Watch or re-watch today the Wedding Veil Unveileid @hallmarkchannel ❤️🍷Ciao Ciao#theweddingveil pic.twitter.com/KLRvnQZQ59 — Paolo Bernardini (@paoloberna_off) February 16, 2022

14. Was Autumn Reeser in ‘Entourage?’

Yes, she had a role in the series “Entourage.” She portrayed the character of Lizzie Grant for 10 episodes in 2009 and 2010, according to IMDb.

15. What Is Autumn Reeser’s Family Heritage?

The Hallmark star told Green Child Magazine her ancestors were farmers in Russia and Germany. The site Ethnicity of Celebs adds that Reeser’s family heritage also includes a bit of English, Scots/Irish/Northern Irish, and French.