Autumn Reeser Dedicates ‘Always Amore’ to Family Member Who Just Died

Autumn Reeser is starring opposite Tyler Hynes in a new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, “Always Amore.” She recently shared that she was dedicating the movie to a beloved family member who died right before it aired. The movie premieres on April 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

She’s Dedicating the Movie to her Gramma Bea

In an Instagram post, Reeser revealed that she was dedicating the movie to her Gramma Bea, who died the week before the movie premiered.

“She was my biggest fan,” Reeser shared.

Reeser wrote, “There’s also a beautiful storyline between Elizabeth and @PattyMccormack_’s character Nonna, and for that reason (and many others), I am dedicating this film to my Gramma Bea, who passed away last week. She was my biggest fan and always made sure that everyone watched my Hallmark films. I loved making her happy, and I hope she’ll be watching from above this time!!! 🕊”

The movie, she explained, is about a woman trying to keep her family’s restaurant afloat after her husband died. A man hired to revamp the place and save it becomes her unexpected ally.

One fan replied to her dedication, writing, “❤️ Grandmas are very special people that are never really gone for their love is never ending…even when gone. Yet, so sorry for this deep loss.”

Another fan wrote, “Sorry for your loss of Gramma Bea. I had a Grandma B. She was an amazing woman as well. I’m sure your Gramma Bea will be watching with the rest of us on Sunday. 💝”

Another person replied, “Autumn, so very sorry to hear about your Gramma. They are one in a million. God Bless You & Your Family. Beautiful to dedicate this movie to her. I’m sure she’s shining down & so proud of you. 🙏🏻❤️🕊”

Reeser’s ‘The Wedding Veil’ Broke a Hallmark View Record

Reeser just starred in a new Hallmark trilogy, “The Wedding Veil,” with Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney. The first movie broke a Hallmark viewing record.

The Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, using statistics from ShowBuzzDaily, revealed that “The Wedding Veil” outperformed all the Hallmark movies of 2021, including the Christmas movies, in terms of live/same-day viewers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers, “The Wedding Veil” clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic (and .39 specifically for women in the 18-49 demographic.)

👀👀 Hallmark's THE WEDDING VEIL got more live viewers (3.394 million) for the network than any movie in 2021, and it's only January 11. https://t.co/2BYFfTLnu0 pic.twitter.com/pN3UvZfklB — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) January 11, 2022

These live numbers are higher than the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021.

“The Wedding Veil” beat “Christmas at Castle Heart” with 3.394 million to the Christmas movie’s 3.31 million live viewers. This also means that “The Wedding Veil” did better than any non-Christmas movie that Hallmark aired in all of 2021.

With the way the third movie in the trilogy ended, many Hallmark fans believe that the network has left an opening to create further installments in the series in the future if it wants.

Chabert signed a two-year exclusive deal with Hallmark that includes starring in and executive-producing movies. Since she executive produced “The Wedding Veil” trilogy, fans are hoping she might use her new contract to push for a second trilogy based on the same veil.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s April 2022 Movie Lineup