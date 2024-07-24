Hallmark Star on Emotional Family Journey: ‘We’ve Overcome’

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser embarked on a family adventure with her two sons that she’s describing as “glorious.” She shared the emotional backpacking journey with her friends and followers on Instagram, emphasizing that she’s “proud of how much we’ve overcome to arrive at this place.”

Autumn Reeser & Her Sons Were on Catalina Island

In her post on July 22, Reeser revealed that she and her sons had just gotten back from spending three nights backpacking on Catalina Island. She tagged her post as being made on the Trans-Catalina Trail.

According to the Visit Catalina Island website, the trail is 38.5 miles long, situated between Avalon and Two Harbors, and has five campgrounds. It includes a 1,200 foot climb and can be challenging for anyone on a three- to five-day trek. “You should be in decent shape to truly enjoy the experience,” the website notes. Catalina Island is 22 miles south-southwest of Los Angeles, the website notes.

Reeser said that she has hiked part of the trail yearly for the last four years, but this was their first time hiking together as a family.

“I’m proud of who we are, the amazing people these boys are becoming, the mom I am, how much we’ve overcome to arrive at this place… just, ALL OF IT,” she wrote. “It’s just getting better and better.”

In August, Reeser Is Starring in a Movie She’s Been Working on for 5 Years

Play

In August, Reeser is starring with Aaron O’Connell in a new Hallmark movie called “Junebug,” according to Hallmark’s website.

The synopsis reads: “Juniper, a book editor turning 40, is magically reconnected with an eight-year-old version of herself who questions her life choices, including the dream of writing her own stories.”

In an Instagram post in May, Reeser spoke vaguely about the movie premiering on Hallmark in August, without naming it. She said she’d been working on it in some way or another for nearly five years.

“This week we started production on a movie I’ve been co-birthing for five years…” she wrote. “(M)aybe I was kind of like a creative doula, helping @sumwhere99’s original vision to arrive earthside. :)”

Summer Isreal Johnson, whom she tagged in her post, is a screenwriter.

Reeser added that she has more room for creative space now that her sons are older.

“On a personal level, my creative space is returning,” she wrote in her post, commenting on how her sons are now pre-teens. “I can write a lot more these days. I can develop and produce projects that mean something to me. I have space to support others in their own becoming.”

Reeser also revealed in a separate Instagram post that her August movie is going to mark a major milestone: her 20th film for Hallmark.

According to IMDb, Reeser has starred in numerous Hallmark films, including “The Wedding Veil” series of films, “Always Amore” with Tyler Hynes, “The 27-Hour Day,” “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” “Christmas Under the Stars,” “All Summer Long,” “Love on the Menu,” “Season for Love,” “A Bramble House Christmas,” and more.

According to her website, she’s launching a “transformational community” to continue her new movie’s lessons.

