Hallmark Star Sets New ‘Boundaries’ With Fans: ‘It’s Self-Care’

Longtime Hallmark star Autumn Reeser loves her fans — but not enough to continually respond to their direct messages on social media.

The “Junebug”star put her foot down in a series of Instagram Stories on September 23, 2024, setting new boundaries with fans by explaining that she “does not have the bandwidth” for lengthy online interactions.

“I love your support,” Reeser prefaced her message, writing that she cherishes special events that allow her to engage in “longer interactions” with fans. However, people shouldn’t expect that level of connection to happen “through DMs,” Reeser wrote, revealing that she’s felt increasing pressure to interact in that way.

Autumn Reeser Addresses Fans Who ‘Demand’ Her Time on Social Media

Reeser, who turned 44 on September 21, informed fans in her Stories that setting a boundary around social media interactions was a form of self-care for her.

“I simply do not have the bandwidth to navigate a public space like this on a person-to-person level, on a daily basis, at the level of demand coming toward me,” the “Wedding Veil” star wrote on one of four slides on the topic. “It’s not personal, loves. It’s self-care.”

Reeser lives in Los Angeles with her sons Finn, 13, and Dashiell, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband, James Warren. They divorced in 2014 after five years of marriage, per Us Weekly.

In her next Instagram Story, which is only viewable for 24 hours, she told her followers, “I’m a single mom of two amazing sons and I do my best to give as much of my love as I can to them, to my friends and family AND to the public audiences who have fallen in love with my work.”

“But I have a right to name what level of connection I am and am not available for,” Reeser continued, adding, “so do you :)”

“That’s what a healthy relationship looks like,” Reeser wrote. “So if someone is being kind and clear about availability and boundaries and you’re still having a hard time with it…then perhaps your request wasn’t really a request…but a demand in disguise. Food for thought :)”

Autumn Reeser Offers Multiple Ways to Connect With Her Live

Though Reeser is setting boundaries around her online communication with her followers, the actress — whose August movie, “Junebug,” was her 20th Hallmark film, says she’s still happy to connect in other ways.

She will be available to meet her fans in December at the fourth weekend of the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, and recorded a video welcoming fans to come meet her there.

She also offers 90-minute, one-on-one mentorship sessions, during which she uses her “intuitive gifts, tools and guidance” to help clients “understand your purpose, sacred mission and get clear about the next steps on your path,” per her website.

While she treasures those kinds of eye-to-eye connections, Reeser has written previously about wanting to disconnect from technology more. In May, she posted an Instagram photo someone else took of her looking at her phone while a flock of white birds gathered around her. She took it as a sign she needed to put down her phone and be more present.

Penning a message to herself in the caption, she wrote, “This digital world is trying to distract us from ourselves, from our present moment, from our missions. Remember that YOU are in the driver’s seat of what you consume. So let it be content that moves you toward inspiration, growth and collective liberation.”

“You don’t have to villainize nor glorify technology,” she continued, “but please endeavor to engage with it in a conscious way. Follow accounts that inspire and move you toward your own elevation, not messages that drain you or make you hate yourself or others. You get to choose:)”