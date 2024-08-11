Autumn Reeser Launches Online Workshop to Deepen Hallmark Movie Lessons

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser has launched a workshop designed to carry on the lessons of her new Hallmark movie, “Junebug.” The online course will last four weeks and launches on August 15.

In a recent post made on August 11, Reeser revealed that she’s also offering scholarships for people who can’t afford the full price.

“Leave me a comment below if you really want to attend live with us but are in need of a scholarship!” she wrote. “The most important thing is to get this work to all who need it and feel the call right now.”

The Workshop Is Designed to Help People Connect with Their Inner Child

Reeser is running the four-week workshop with Jessica Amos, according to her website. It’s called the “Inner Child Workshop” and is designed to help participants “reconnect with your inner truth” and “the little You you never had a chance to be.”

The workshop will teach participants self-love, how to use compassionate awareness in mindfulness practices, and how to connect with parts of themselves that need healing. It will include online classes, journal prompts, a Spotify playlist, and a private online discussion board, weekly live Zoom calls, and more.

The website notes that the workshop will appeal to people who “love Hallmark movies and are inspired by the journey Juniper Jones took to find her creative fire again.”

In an Instagram post about the workshop, Reeser revealed that this is her “first time offering anything like this publicly.” But, she added, “Work like this makes my heart sing.”

Reeser’s Life Mission Is Connecting ‘Stories She Tells on Screen Back to the Audience’

Reeser is seeking to bring deeper meaning to her work. Her website notes that part of her life’s mission is to “connect the stories she tells on screen back to the audience in a more meaningful way, to use these moments as jumping-off points to invite people into deeper work within their own psyches.”

Her bio notes that she has been “walking the Way of Love” and after “many years walking through the shadow realms” and “studying healing modalities,” she wants to pass what she’s learned on to others.

Reeser also offers private mentorships, she shared in a post in early July.

“I now guide others on their journeys of becoming,” she wrote. “My private mentorships are currently full, but I’m launching a community this summer for those interested in walking the Way of Love alongside me.”

Before “Junebug” aired, Reeser revealed that the project was five years in the making.

“This week we started production on a movie I’ve been co-birthing for five years…” she wrote. “(M)aybe I was kind of like a creative doula, helping @sumwhere99’s original vision to arrive earthside. :) I love this one. It’s sweet and it’s important. I think you’ll love it, too.”

Reeser also revealed in a separate Instagram post that her August movie marked a major milestone: her 20th film for Hallmark. She also shared that she’s proud to be a part of the Hallmark family.

“I feel proud to be part of the brand as they continue to evolve,” she wrote.