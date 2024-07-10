Hallmark Star Celebrates Birth of Baby After Devastating Loss: ‘Madly in Love’

It’s a boy! Hallmark star Megan Park and her husband Tyler Hilton are celebrating the birth of their baby. The couple announced the happy news in separate posts on Instagram on July 9. Baby Bennett was born just a month after Park’s father died from a sudden illness.

Park Said Her Dad Died During Her Last Month of Her Pregnancy

In her Instagram post, Park shared: “Meet Benny. We are madly in love. He is the most incredible gift and Winnie adores being a big sister. Losing my dad at 38 weeks pregnant was…. horrific. But I think the universe knew sweet Benny would be a light to help us through… ❤️🥹❤️”

Park shared her heartbreak of her dad’s death on June 10, just about a month before her baby was born. She said he died after a “brief and sudden illness.”

She wrote, in part: “i am crushed. he was an incredible dad to his two daughters, a genius professor and was known for his dedication and gentle hand as a dentist. and more recently, the most patient, selfless grandpa beep beep. when i went to his house today, i found a drawer where he had kept every stick, every dried flower, every stone and every blade of grass winnie had ever given him. it said it all. hold your loved ones tight.”

One of the people who replied shared that they knew her dad and he was always kind when he visited their cafe and loved talking about his granddaughter.

Hilton Said Their New Baby Is ‘Maybe the Coolest Guy I’ve Ever Met!’

Park’s husband Hilton also wrote a happy post about their newborn baby.

He said that Park was pregnant while in post production on her new movie and traveling to the Sundance Film Fest for the movie’s premiere.

“Winnie and I were dying to meet him… and he didn’t disappoint. Maybe the coolest guy I’ve ever met! I LOVE HIM SO MUCH!! 😭😭 Being a Dad is 💯 my favorite thing I’ve ever done. Thanks Meg, Winnie, and lil Bennett for letting me be one. 🙏🏻❤️” he also wrote.

Hilton also replied to a comment, writing: “Were Dadding out over here!”

Park and Hilton met when they were filming “Charlie Bartlett” in 2006, Us Magazine reported. Hilton proposed in 2014 and their daughter Winnie was born in 2020.

After their first child was born, Hilton said that his fellow “One Tree Hill” alums were very supportive of him and had a dad chat on Father’s Day, Us Magazine reported.

Park is a Canadian actress who’s been in a number of Hallmark films. She starred in Hallmark’s 2021 movie, “A Royal Queens Christmas,” opposite Julian Morris and Michael Hanrahan. She also starred in Hallmark’s 2018 movie, “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas” with Josh Henderson and Lindsay Maxwell. In 2018, she starred in Hallmark’s “Once Upon a Prince” with Jonathan Keltz and Kayla Wallace. She was also in Hallmark’s 2016 movie, “My Christmas Love,” with Bobby Campo and Meredith Hagner. In 2015, she was in Hallmark’s “A Wish Come True” with Benjamin Hollingsworth and Anthony Lemke.

Hilton is perhaps best known for his role as Chris Keller in “One Tree Hill,” according to IMDb. He’s also starred in some Christmas movies of his own for other networks.

