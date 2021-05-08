‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside’ Was Filmed in This Stunning Ice Hotel You Can Visit

Hallmark’s newest movie, “Baby, It’s Cold Inside,” brings a wintry-themed feeling to May, marking an unusual addition to Hallmark’s classic schedule of spring and summer movies this time of year. You might be surprised to learn that the movie wasn’t filmed in an exotic location at all, but right in the same country where Hallmark normally films their new movies. The newest movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, May 8, with encores airing throughout the season. It stars Jocelyn Hudon and Steve Lund. Here’s a look at where Hallmark’s movie was filmed, along with the cast that brought the movie to life.

‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside’ Was Filmed in Canada at an Ice Hotel You Can Visit in Real Life

Despite the exotic feeling of “Baby, It’s Cold Inside,” the movie was actually filmed in Quebec, Canada, at Hotel de Glace in January. Hotel Glace is North America’s only ice hotel.

Hotel de Glace’s website describes the hotel this way: “With its majestic snow arches, crystal clear ice sculptures and beautiful rooms, the Hôtel de Glace (ice hotel) offers its guests a one-of-a-kind winter experience. Unique in North America, the hotel transforms itself year after year to charm its visitors. Immerse yourself in the hotel’s magical atmosphere and enjoy a luxurious Nordic getaway within this winter masterpiece!”

You can book a stay at the hotel here, however the website notes that it’s not opening again until January 2, 2022. It’s typically open from late December/January through March. The hotel only exists for a few months every year and has to be rebuilt each year, The Real Deal reported. It’s made from 500 tons of ice and 30,000 tons of manmade snow, and it takes about six weeks to build.

Lund told Media Village that it was -20 degrees Celsius while filming and “it was the coldest I’ve ever been…to my core.” He said he had to wear electric socks and undergarments, and run somewhere for extra warmth in between takes. But he said he was completely blown away by the hotel.

He told Media Village: “The craftsmanship, the dedication to the vision to conceive of something like that when you’re just staring at a block of ice is miraculous. There were rooms covered with dragons and gargoyle-type characters, but those didn’t really suit the vibe of the film, so we stayed away from them. I wish that people could have seen the rooms. They were incredible.”

Interestingly, Hallmark’s “Winter Castle” from 2019 was also filmed at the same hotel. Melanie Mullen, who starred in “Winter Castle,” told St. Catharine’s Standard what it was like to film in the ice hotel.

“It’s like an igloo,” Mullen said. “The further you go into the hotel, it gets colder and colder. As you walk down the hallway into the different rooms, it’s just getting into your bones.”

Reviewers on Trip Advisor have mentioned all the fun activities that can be done at this ice hotel. They mention a snow slide, ice sculpting, and being provided sleeping bags to keep you warm and toasty. But they do recommend wearing a hat, gloves, a coat, and other layers to stay warm when you’re walking around the hotel.

The hotel is made completely of ice, including the glasses you drink in the bar. There’s even a hot tub and sauna outside, and you can stay at the Valcartier resort nearby if you just want to visit the ice hotel and not sleep there overnight. One reviewer did note that although everything’s kept secure, you should be prepared for just a curtain separating your room from the hallway if you stay at the ice hotel.

A 2010 article with Gloucester Times quotes one guest, Belinda Recio, as saying, “I was … surprised by the sheer opulence. It was one of the nicest vacations we’ve had.”

Recio added that there are no toilets in the hotel rooms, but a spa has heated restrooms, showers, and hair dryers, and guests are encouraged to plan their bathroom outings so they don’t have to use the restroom in the middle of the night.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When a travel agent up for a promotion is directed to forgo her tropical vacation to instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel, she discovers her sacrifices are more than compensated.”

Jocelyn Hudon stars as Hannah. You might also recognize her from her role as Grace Bennett on Hallmark’s “When Hope Calls.” Her other credits include “Criminal Minds,” “Safer at Home,” “Eat Drink and Be Married,” “When Calls the Heart,” “The Order,” “From Friend to Fiance,” “Ice” (Willow), “Christmas Wedding Planner,” “21 Thunder” (Becka Jolie), “The Strain” (Abby), “The Christmas Cure,” and more.

Hudon recently got engaged to Jake Manley and is also a very dedicated “dog mom.” She’s also a talented martial artist.

Steve Lund stars as Ben. His other credits include “Love Upstream,” “Schitt’s Creek” (Jake), “Unlocking Christmas,” “Within These Walls,” “Street Legal” (Adam Darling), “The Banana Splits Movie,” “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” “Reign” (Luc Narcisse), “The Art of Us,” “Bitten” (Nick Sorrentino for 33 episodes), “Christmas Incorporated,” “Haven” (James Cogan), “Yukonic!” (Stewart), and more.

Lund was in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and other hockey teams before ending his career in 2008 after suffering several concussions. He turned to acting and the rest is history.

Kathryn Kohut stars as Phoebe. Her credits include “Love at Look Lodge,” “Kitty Mamas,” “Spare Parts,” “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” and “Christmas Scavenger Hunt.”

Randy Thomas stars in the movie as Louis. He has numerous credits to his name, including “Utopia Falls,” “The Wedding Planners,” “Christmas on Wheels,” “Christmas in Paris,” “Matchmaker Mysteries,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Designated Survivor,” “Christmas Festival of Ice,” “21 Thunder” (Mike Shields), “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Christmas Incorporated,” and more.

Paul Constable stars as Philip. His many credits include “A Christmas Crush,” “Fathers support Group” (Gary), “She’s the Mayor,” and more.

Also starring are:

Melinda Michael (Bridgette)

Ish Morris (Shawn)

Susan Hamann (Alice)

Kate Maclellan (Erin)

Jennifer Austin (Nora)

Craig Lauzon (Joe)

