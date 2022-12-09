Benjamin Ayres: ‘I’m Available’ for Fan’s ‘Hilarious’ Hallmark Movie Idea

Hallmark fans have loved watching stars’ cameo appearances in different movies. When one fan came up with a creative idea for a movie all about cameos, Benjamin Ayres was quick to volunteer for the idea.

A Hallmark Fan Suggested a Unique Idea for a Movie About Cameo Appearances

In a lighthearted tweet, Twitter user PB made the following suggestion: “Would any other @hallmarkchannel fans♥️ to see this happen? What if 1 actor had a small cameo in every 2023 Christmas movie, & in each cameo asked people to help him, bc he was lost. Then have his movie air last w/ the line, ‘You’ve no idea how long I’ve been looking for you.'”

PB then followed up by suggesting that Benjamin Ayres would be great in that role.

I think @BenjaminAyres would be perfect for that fun, interwoven storyline. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/nWUUOWaZpR — PB (@FlyEasyandFree) November 30, 2022

In a surprise response, Ayres quickly volunteered for the idea.

“This is hilarious and I’m available,” he tweeted.

This is hilarious and I’m available — Benjamin Ayres (@BenjaminAyres) November 30, 2022

The cameo idea came up after fans have been enjoying numerous surprise cameos in Hallmark movies this season. Kimberley Sustad appeared in “Three Wise Men & a Baby” (which she also co-wrote with Paul Campbell.) And Kristoffer Polaha had a surprise cameo in Lacey Chabert’s “Haul Out the Holly.” Those are just two out of a number of cameos this season. But the cameo ideas kicked off last season, when Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes had surprise cameos in each other’s films.

Also last year, Alison Sweeney appeared in “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” and Paul Campbell appeared in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.”

Campbell revealed that there was a fifth cameo suggestion for 2021, but Hallmark didn’t end up approving that one. In an interview with E Online, Campbell said he was supposed to appear in Hynes’ “An Unexpected Christmas” also, just like Walker did. But he said because he already had a cameo in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” Hallmark wouldn’t approve a second one. He didn’t take it personally, though. Campbell told E Online that Hallmark was great about all the surprise appearances.

Ayres Just Starred in a Hallmark Movie with Taylor Cole

Ayres has definitely been keeping busy. He just starred in a Hallmark movie with Taylor Cole, “Long Lost Christmas,” on November 19. The movie premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

So cute!! Thanks for this movie, it’s been one of the best from this season. I absolutely adored it 💓 @hallmarkmovie #LongLostChristmas https://t.co/yfTt75lzXV — cecilia (@entrem1scosas_) November 20, 2022

Fans loved the movie. One fan, Cecilia, wrote: “It’s been one of the best from this season. I absolutely adored it.”

Marisabel Velasquez wrote, “These two make such a great and lovely couple, give us more movies with them pretty please @hallmarkmovie!”

A beautiful ending to a even more beautiful story! #LongLostChristmas is definitely one of my favorite @hallmarkmovie Christmas Movies this year! @TaylorCole @BenjaminAyres #MiraclesOfChristmas 🎄🥺❤️🎄 — Alex Lefosse (@alex_lefosse) November 20, 2022

Alex Lefosse wrote: “A beautiful ending to a even more beautiful story! #LongLostChristmas is definitely one of my favorite @hallmarkmovie Christmas Movies this year! @TaylorCole @BenjaminAyres #MiraclesOfChristmas 🎄🥺❤️🎄”

Cole shared photos from the movie on Twitter.

Ayres has numerous credits to his name. His appearances include “The Bad Seed Returns,” “Family Law,” “Color My World with Love,” “Don’t Hang Up,” “Detention Adventure,” “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” “The Chronicle Mysteries,” “The Good Doctor,” “Private Eyes,” “Cranberry Christmas,” “Burden of Truth,” “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” “Suits,” “Frankie Drake Mysteries,” “Falling for Vermont,” 83 episodes of “Saving Hope,” and more.

