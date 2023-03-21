Bethany Joy Lenz Shares Big Career News

Bethany Joy Lenz is a beloved actress who spent January filming “A Biltmore Christmas” for Hallmark, a singer-songwriter who’s excitedly working on a new country album, and now she’s adding “newspaper publisher” to her list of cool titles.

During an interview on the Women Who Binge podcast with Melissa Joan Hart and Amanda Lee, Lenz, who catapulted to fame on the TV series “One Tree Hill” from 2003 to 2012, revealed that in addition to going after her music goals, she’s been hard at work developing a new “broadsheet newspaper from women” that will be available by summer 2023. Here’s what you need to know:

Bethany Joy Lenz Says Her Newspaper Will Cover Wide Range of Topics

During the podcast on March 15, 2023, the three women covered lots of topics, but when Hart asked Lenz, 41, what she’s been focused on lately, the actress brought up her newspaper project.

“It’s not a magazine, it’s an actual newspaper,” she said, adding that magazines often feel too “precious” and “glossy” to her, but newsprint aligns more with her messy daily life.

“I don’t know about you guys, but like, my life is a mess, and it’s raw and real,” she said. “And I’m in the dirt and I’m, like, up to my elbows in dishes and if my septic tank goes, I’m jackhammering out in the yard. So I just felt like I want something that’s like a cool girl rag that you can, like, rip out a page or shove it (somewhere), you can fold the thing, spill your coffee on it, shove it in the car door, pass it on, wrap flowers in it, hand it to somebody you don’t know.”

The newspaper will serve as the next generation of Lenz’s long-running Modern Vintage blog, which was last updated in 2017. With “theology and philosophy elements,” Lenz said the newspaper will have “everything from human interest stories to cocktail recipes to how to change the oil in your car.”

Lenz has always loved to share resources, stories, and inspiration with her fans.

“I don’t know why I’m here, in terms of why I got put in a position to have a voice that gets heard,” she told Conscious Magazine. “But I feel the weight of that responsibility. So I take it seriously.”

Lenz did not provide information on where people can subscribe to the newspaper, but said it’s in test mode with readers this month for “market research.”

Bethany Joy Lenz Is Also Working On Country Album

In addition to working on her newspaper, she told Hart and Lee that she’s also been writing and recording music for a country album.

“I don’t have a title yet,” she said. “We’re still putting songs together. But I’ve been having some fantastic writing sessions and just slowly we’re piecing it together. You know, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.”

Lenz, who has a background in musical theater, added, “I just love country music. I grew up in Dallas until I went to New Jersey, so it’s in my blood. And I love telling stories, and there’s no way you can tell stories in music the way you can in country music.”

According to her IMDb bio, Lenz has a four-octave range and was trained in New York by Richard Barrett, the director of the Brooklyn College of Opera. She has released music over the years, including recording the song “Listen” for her Hallmark movie “Five Star Christmas.”

Hallmark has not revealed whether “A Biltmore Christmas,” which Lenz filmed in Asheville, North Carolina, with Kristoffer Polaha in January, will be released during its summer slate of Christmas movies or over the holidays.