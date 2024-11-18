Bethany Joy Lenz ‘Gutted’ by Loss of Co-Star

Longtime Hallmark star Bethany Joy Lenz is mourning the loss of longtime friend and actor Paul Teal, who died on November 15, 2024, according to an online post from his fiancée, fellow actress Emilia Torello.

Teal died after a “courageous battle with cancer,” according to a Facebook post by the Opera House Theatre Company in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was originally from. In addition to Teal’s many stage productions, his television acting credits included a supporting role in the 2020 Hallmark Channel movie “USS Christmas” starring Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan. He also appeared with Lenz on “One Tree Hill” during a seven-episode arc in 2010 that she cast him for.

“We stayed in touch on and off,” Lenz wrote in her heartbreaking tribute to Teal, revealing that they first worked together in 2006. “I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short.”

Bethany Joy Lenz Shares Footage & Memories of Paul Teal, Writing That He Was ‘Too Young to Die’

“My heart is heavy,” Lenz began her tribute, posted on the evening of November 17. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

The “A Biltmore Christmas” actress also shared a video with archived footage from her first project with Teal, explaining, “I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006.”

“He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage,” Lenz recalled. “Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him.”

“Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star,” Lenz continued. “With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”

Over the video Lenz posted, she shared a recording of Teal, playing Noah Calhoun in “The Notebook,” as he sang his solo “Sunday Train.”

“Now at 35, he’s taken another train,” she wrote. “He was too young to die. Far too young. I’m gutted.”

“Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season,” Lenz concluded. “Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable. I’ll miss you, Paul. Thank you for sharing your light with us.”

Many of Lenz’s followers noted that it was eerie she’d just talked about Teal on the November 13 edition of the “Drama Queens” podcast with co-hosts Sophia Bush and Robert Buckley. As they discussed the episode of “One Tree Hill” in which Teal’s character was introduced, she fondly recalled how well he played “douchy” Josh in one of his first TV roles.

“It was really fun to see him actually on screen too,” Lenz said, “but he totally has that, like, (he) kind of reminded me of Ryan Philippe a little bit … He just knew how to play ‘douche’ real well.”

Paul Teal is Remembered for His ‘Warmth & Kindness’

Torello, Teal’s fiancée, called him “the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man” in her tribute, beneath a black and white photo of her kissing him on the cheek.

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future,” she continued. “You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

Wilmington’s Opera House Theatre Company also showered Teal with praise in its post, sharing that “Paul graced countless local stages with his imaginative performances and staggering talent, leaving an indelible mark on the theater community. Affectionately known to many as ‘JoJo,’ he was beloved not only for his artistry but also for his warmth and kindness.”

According to IMDb, Teal was set to appear in six episodes of a new eight-episode series on Starz in 2025, “The Hunting Wives,” starring Malin Ackerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney and Chrissy Metz. The show began filming in the spring of 2024, but a premiere date has not been announced.