Betty White’s Assistant Shares White’s Last Photo & Video: ‘She Was Radiant’

Betty White’s assistant shared the last photos taken before White’s death, revealing that the celebrated star looked radiant in her last days. She also shared a video that White had pre-recorded for her fans. The video was supposed to be released on her 100th birthday. The beloved star was known for many TV and film appearances, along with her many philanthropic endeavors. Her series “The Golden Girls” still airs reruns on the Hallmark Channel today.

‘She Could Never Have Imagined Such an Outpouring of Love’

The video and photos were taken on the same day. In the video, White told fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much. And stick around.”

The video was released on White’s official Instagram account.

The account wrote: “It’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️”

White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, said the photo — which you can see below — was taken on December 20, 2021. White Died on December 31, just 11 days later, at the age of 99.

The photo was shared on her Facebook page and Mikelas wrote: “On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place ❤️.”

Her assistant also shared a photo of what she believed was the last photo taken of White before her death.

She wrote, “I decided to post what I’m sure is the last photo taken of her… After we completed recording the video for the film. I don’t have many pictures with her, because I never felt like I wanted to impose since she was always asked to take photos with people wherever we went. But I asked on 12/20/21 and I’m so glad I did. A wonderful memory of a happy, fun-filled day!”

Hallmark Honored Betty White With a Special Event on Her Birthday

The Hallmark Channel honored White with a special event on her birthday. The channel hosted a specially curated “Golden Girls” marathon on January 17 that featured special, unique, and funny moments in the life of White’s character, Rose

In a statement released to Southern Living, the Hallmark Channel shared: “The marathon includes specially selected episodes of ‘The Golden Girls’ that highlight Rose’s surprising competitive streak; visits by her St. Olaf relatives; funny career moments from the grief center and assisting consumer reporter Enrique Mas; along with plenty of romance, including boyfriends Dr. Jonathan Newman, Mister Terrific and of course, Miles Webber.”

During the marathon, Hallmark also aired White’s Hallmark movie, “The Lost Valentine.”

“The Lost Valentine” was originally a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that premiered in 2011. White starred opposite Jennifer Love Hewitt. The movie also starred Sean Faris, Billy Magnussen, Meghann Fahy, Nadia Dajani, Will Chase, Mike Pniewski, Helmar Augustus Cooper, Ron Clinton Smith, and more.

Hallmark also honored White by participating in the “Betty White Challenge,” Southern Living reported. Hallmark donated to the North Shore Animal League America in White’s honor.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup